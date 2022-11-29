County tree lighting this Thursday

The Scioto County Courthouse tree lighting is always a festive moment in the season, where the giant tree in the rotunda is lit to the merriment of a crowd of onlookers. While the event is widely beloved, the hours of the event have limited the attendees, but the Scioto County Commissioners are saying not this year, as they’ve moved the event to welcome more guests.

“We have, traditionally, always lit the tree during the day. It’s been great for the courthouse employees, but not so much for the general public,” Commissioner Bryan Davis said. “So, what we’ve decided to do, after receiving calls and messages on social media from people saying they’d like to attend with their family, we decided, you know what, we’re going to move it.”

The Commissioners settled on moving the date to Thursday, December 1, at 6 p.m.

“We figured this would give people time to get off work and be able to come,” Davis said.

The event is free an open to the public and Davis says the event will be filled with festive enjoyments, from surprise visits from Santa and possibly the Grinch to the lighting ceremony itself.

“A very special lady will light the tree this year. We’re not letting that information out yet,” Davis said. “It is a surprise, but it is a young lady who deserves some recognition for all she’s done this year.”

The rotunda is decorated with seasonal joy and the sounds of Portsmouth West Choir will fill the space.

“If you’ve never heard them sing, especially in the rotunda, then you’re heavily encouraged to be there,” Davis explained. “We will also have some special music by Nathan Davis, who will be playing piano.”

There is a lot to do in the county for the season, from Christmas Caves to the Shawnee State Lodge. The tree lighting is at the center of it all, and Davis says it is important.

“I think the courthouse lighting is important, because it is always a time of joy and expectation. The courthouse tree has been lit for many, many years and it has always been a time of coming together and kicking off the season for the whole county,” Davis said. “I think Christmas gives us a chance to reflect on what is important in all our lives. Of course, with Christmas, it is about the birth of a savior, and I think it is important for us to be able to reflect on the blessings we’ve received and the goodness that we can shed on each other this holiday season.”

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

