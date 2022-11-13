MINNIE J. ABDON

PORTSMOUTH – Minnie Jane Abdon, 99, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Portsmouth Health & Rehab. She was born in Rarden on August 19, 1923, a daughter of the late Charles Franklin and Ella Mae Hoffer Moore.

A 42-year employee of the former Mitchellace, Inc., Minnie attended First Church of God in New Boston.

She married Leroy Abdon on November 16, 1963, in Portsmouth, and he preceded her in death October 29, 2020.

Surviving is a son, Everett Ray (Jackie) Carpenter of Portsmouth; three daughters, Jane Arlene Arnett of Wheelersburg, Margaret Elaine (Tom) Waddell of Pierston, IN and Jill Marlene (Keith) Hayslip of Wheelersburg; thirteen grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Minnie was also preceded in death by one son, Charles Edward Carpenter; two daughters, Eleanor Lee Carpenter and Judith Ann Walls; two grandchildren; five brothers, William, Ernest, Charles, Arthur and Lloyd Moore; and three sisters, Pearl “Icie” Moore, Elsie Meade and Evie Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Acy Gibson officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive friends Friday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.