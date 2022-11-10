Elementary students put on a patriotic display

PORTSMOUTH – Students from Portsmouth Elementary School visited the high school on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to perform a short presentation about the United States of America.

Elementary students spent the past few days painting flags and learning their lines, and on Wednesday they toured the classrooms of the high school to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and share their knowledge of the American flag, the Statue of Liberty, the bald eagle, and the President of the United States. Kindergarten students also made cards to give to teachers who are military veterans, in honor of Veterans Day, which is Friday, Nov. 11.

“On Monday, they absolutely loved making the flag. That was the highlight of their day on Monday. The ones that got to hold up the flag today were excited to do that,” said Kindergarten Teacher James Crask.

Kindergarten students from Portsmouth Elementary presented a short program to high school classes on Nov. 9. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/11/web1_patriotic.jpg Kindergarten students from Portsmouth Elementary presented a short program to high school classes on Nov. 9.

Staff report

The presentation was part of the district’s Portrait of Graduate program, which focuses on core elements of education. For more information about Portsmouth City Schools, visit them online at www.portsmouthtrojans.net, or follow the school’s page on Facebook.

