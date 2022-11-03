PPL has November booked

The Portsmouth Public Library, through its five locations, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and home bound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Portsmouth Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

Some of their key functions planned for November include holiday crafts and more.

“Our seasonal programs get people excited for the upcoming holidays and allows them to make themed decorations for their homes at little to no cost,” Williams said. “We also offer free experiences for families to enjoy that might be unable to attend other seasonal activities that cost money”

In South Webster, on November 8, between 6 and 7 p.m., children ages 12 and under will be welcome to participate in a “Kids Christmas Painting” event.

“DINO-mite! It’s almost Christmas! Tree-Rex painting is here early so that you can display him all of December,” the library released. “Children 12 & under are invited to this free painting class where all supplies are provided. For more information, call the South Webster Branch Library at 740-778-2122.”

In Wheelersburg, on November 10, between 4 and 5 p.m., tweens ages 8 to 12 will be welcome to participate in a “Stuffed Turkey Craft” event.

“Tweens ages 8-12 are invited make their very own stuffed turkey using a sock, rice, and some feathers,” the library said. “This craft would be a great decoration for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday! For more information, call the Wheelersburg Library at 740-574-6116.”

In Lucasville, on November 14, between 1 and 2 p.m., adults will be welcome to join the library for a “Passing Plate” event for $3.

“A Passing Plate has no owner. It’s enjoyed, refilled, and passed to the next person. Come make your own custom plate to fill with a delicious treat and pass along to someone else. That person then eats the treats, fills the plate, and passes it to the next person. It’s a gift that keeps giving year after year. This craft is for adults only and there is a $3 supply fee. Register by calling the Lucasville Library at 740-259-6119.”

In New Boston, on November 17th, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., teens ages 13 to 18 will be welcome to a “Scarecrow Luminary” event.

“Teens ages 13-18 are invited to make a Scarecrow Luminary that is guaranteed to give their room the look of fall,” the library said. “This program is free and all supplies are provided. For more information, call the New Boston Library at 740-456-4412.”

In Portsmouth, on November 19, between 2 and 3:30 p.m., children ages 12 and under will be welcome to a “DIY Locker Accessory” event.

“Design your own mini chandelier perfect for a locker, cubbies or just your bedroom,” the library said. “Not your style? Then let’s make mini basketball hoops instead! This program is for children 12 & under and all supplies are provided. For more information, call the Portsmouth Library at 740-354-5562.”

In Portsmouth, on November 21, between 5:30 and 7 p.m., adults will be welcome to participate in the “Cookbook Club: Chili Cook-Off” event.

“Come talk about food with other foodies, check out recommended cookbooks and taste test some food matching the monthly theme,” the library said. “You are invited to bring your own themed dish to share or just come as you are. The theme this month is Chili Cook-Off. The Cookbook Club meets the 3rd Monday of every month at our Portsmouth Library and is for adults only. Registration is required for this event by calling 740-354-5688.”

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programs at their website. View all upcoming library events online at www.yourppl.org/events/2022-11.

By Joseph Pratt

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

