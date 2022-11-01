Indigenous music and dance on Nov 3

The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts is proud to have been chosen to be one of hosting arts organizations for the upcoming two years of World Fest, which is sponsored by our regional arts partner, Arts Midwest.

“World Fest is a program that ‘thinks global’ and allows us to ‘hear it local,’” Dr. Stanley Workman said. “World Fest brings together international performing ensembles, local communities, and program sponsors to connect with, learn about and come to enjoy music and culture from other points inside and outside our own country.”

The program will feature a concert on November 3, featuring native dance and the musical stylings of Pamyua, Alaska’s most famous Inuit band.

“I believe their talent is amazing and represents a style and culture that we rarely come across in southern Ohio,” Workman said. “This is a truly rare opportunity for people to not just be entertained, but to expand their cultural view of the world. even though Alaska is part of the United States. We get to experience a culture very remote from us, but ultimately, joins us all together through music and dance.”

Four ensembles are selected in a two-year cycle based on their artistic excellence, commitment to education, and ambassadorial role. The partnership with the Vern Riffe Center and community involves bringing each ensemble in for a week-long residency, in which they will provide school and community workshops consisting of music-making, teaching, interaction, and question and answer sessions. In addition, there will be a public performance, school performances, receptions, and other community interactions.

The program, founded in 2003, has since brought ensembles from Israel, China, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Somalia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, and Norway.

“We applied, and basically ‘auditioned’ to be chosen!” Workman explained.

The concert will be held November 3 at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

By Joseph Pratt

By Joseph Pratt

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

