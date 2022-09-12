LUCASVILLE-Reba Delores Meyers, 76 of Lucasville, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Piketon Nursing Center. She was born on December 28, 1945 in Greenup County, Kentucky to the late Ervin Lowder and Goldia Miller Lowder. On August 8, 1996, she was united in marriage to William “Bill” Meyers who survives. In addition to her husband, Reba is survived by her son; Clifford Grashel of Maumee; stepchildren, Joy (Curtis) Rodgers of Grove City and Jay (Andrea) Meyers of Noblesville, Indiana; grandchildren, Alex Grashel, Ashley Buitendorp, William Buitendorp, Zachary Buitendorp, Delaney Meyers and Claire Meyers; sister, Christine (George) Horseley of Ribold, Kentucky; brother, Raymond “Kenneth” (Brenda) Lowder of Greenup County, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Jackie Meyers of Waverly; brother-in-law, Samuel Meyers of Newark and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by one brother; Ervin Lowder, Jr. and brother in law, Charles Willard Meyers.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed officiating with burial to follow in Mound Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com