LUCASVILLE – Thomas Riggs, 85 of Lucasville passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at SOMC Hospice. He was born April 15, 1937 in Scioto County, son of the late Orville and Bessie Mauk Riggs, he was retired from the U.S. Navy, former employee of Armco Steel and SOCF. He attended Christ Brethren Church in Rubyville.

He is survived by his wife, Linnie Lemaster Riggs; two sons, Terry (Julie) Riggs, Troy (Barb) Riggs; seven grandchildren, Amber Lynn Owens, Valerie Michele Hale, Brittany Tarantino, Robin Renee Riggs, Nathasha Ward, Brandy Riggs-Litteral, Ryan Hasten-Riggs; twelve great grandchildren, Michael Ray, Gannon, Sierra, Brice, Serenity, Sydney, Felix, Kayleigh, Bella, Aiden, Bradley and Isaiah; two brothers, Roger Riggs, Ronald Riggs, and three sisters, Linda Sue King, Donna Jean Stir, and Yvonne Riggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Anthony Riggs.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Christ Brethren Church in Rubyville with Jimmy Dumitt officiating. Burial will be in Universal Cemetery. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.