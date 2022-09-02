SARASOTA, FL-Mary Lou Wiggins, 82, of Sarasota Florida, passed away peacefully with Jerry, her husband by her side on August 21, 2022.

Mary Lou was born in Portsmouth on August 3, 1940. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1958. Her post graduate work was interrupted when she returned home to care for her mother recovering from a stroke. She completed her nursing education in 1975, graduating from Reading Area Community College as a registered nurse.

Mary Lou was married to Jerry Wiggins, on August 3, 1963. They were married for 59 years.

She enjoyed the arts, loved music, and was active in theatre and choir groups throughout her life. She and Jerry also enjoyed travel throughout Europe and Australia. Her favorite destination was Hawaii which she visited ten times. She was also active in her church.

Mary Lou is survived by her spouse, Jerry, her children Laura Dowe (Steve), Kelly Wiggins, Kristin Reich (Peter) and Patrick Wiggins (Shannon) and ten grandchildren, Philip, Pat, Ty, Zach, Jordan, Justin, Allie, Kelsey, Evan and Carson and other family.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, Lou and Lillian Wetta, and sister, Ruth Ann Ashley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tidewell Foundation at 3550 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota Florida 34235.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Brian Beal officiating. A visitation for friends and family will start at 10:30 AM at the church prior to the mass. Graveside services will follow immediately at Greenlawn Cemetery. Lunch will be served after the service at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

