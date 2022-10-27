OHSAA football state championships schedule, tickets announced

COLUMBUS — Tickets for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games December 1, 2 and 3 in Canton are now on sale, and the OHSAA has also announced the schedule for finals weekend.

All seven state championship games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, located beside the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tickets for all postseason tournament contest in all sports are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

The state championship games will be played in the following order:

Thursday, December 1 – Division II championship game at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 2 – Division V championship game at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, December 2 – Division III championship game at 3 p.m.

Friday, December 2 – Division I championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 – Division VI championship game at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 3 – Division VII championship game at 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 – Division IV championship game at 7:30 p.m.

State Championship Tickets

All-session general admission tickets for the state championship games are $90 each.

This package includes one general admission ticket to all seven championship games.

Ticket holders are required to exit the stadium between games.

All-session Stadium Club tickets are $150 each and provide one ticket to all seven games in a theater style seats, as well as access to the indoor climate-controlled club containing its own concessions for purchase and restroom facilities.

There are no assigned seats in the Stadium Club section.

Patrons with club access do not need to exit the stadium between games.

Additionally, the all-session Stadium Club package includes access to tour the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the OHSAA Football State Championship weekend.

A limited number of 100 all-session Stadium Club tickets that include a parking pass are also available for $210 each.

These ticket holders will receive a parking hangtag for the weekend valid for Lot C near the stadium.

In addition, there are single-day ticket packages available for the three games on Friday or the three games on Saturday.

The three-game tickets are $38 each and ticket holders are required to leave the stadium between games.

Regional Playoff Game Tickets

Tickets for regional playoff games (first four rounds) will go on sale every Monday with staggered start times.

Division I and II go on sale at 5 p.m., Division III and IV go on sale at 6 p.m. and Division V, VI and VII go on sale at 7 p.m.

All tickets are purchased at www.OHSAA.org/tickets

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format (see bracket link below).

Second-round games will be played on Friday, Nov. 4, at the better-seeded team’s venue.

Neutral sites will be used beginning in the third round, with Divisions I, II, III and V playing on Friday, Nov. 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII playing on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Brackets and playoff information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2022-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage