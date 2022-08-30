Tartans trounce Greyhounds, 48-14

MANCHESTER — In its first two outings of the 2022 season, the Sciotoville East offense has been nearly unstoppable, racking up 100 points in two victories.

The latest victims of Coach Adam Bailey’s offensive firepower were the Manchester Greyhounds, which hosted the Tartans at the Veterans Stadium gridiron on Friday night.

The Greyhound defense had no answers for the East offense, as the Tartans scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions spanning three quarters — on their way to a decisive 48-14 win over the host Hounds.

“They’re (Tartans) just so big up front and they manhandled us,” said Manchester head coach Justin Schmitz after the loss. “They ran the ball at will and they have some experienced kids.”

The damage came early for the Tartans as they took the opening kickoff and quickly traversed 54 yards in eight plays, culminating in a five-yard touchdown run by Landehn Pernell.

The two-point try was stopped, but the visitors had a lead they never relinquished.

The first offensive possession for the Greyhounds produced nothing but a punt that was partially blocked, allowing the Tartans to set up shop at the Manchester 36.

One play later, East opted for a 36-yard bubble screen to Austin Baughman, who broke numerous tackles on his way to the end zone for the score.

Cam Justice took the two-point conversion run across, making it 14-0 with 7:33 left in the opening period.

The high point of the evening for the home team came on the ensuing kickoff — when Braiden Brown backpedaled to field the kick, grabbed it on the bounce, turned upfield, and went 90 yards untouched to put the Greyhounds on the board.

The two-point try was stuffed, leaving the Hounds down 14-6.

A third East touchdown within 29 seconds came next — when the Tartans took over on their own 40 and ran just one play, a 60-yard scamper around right end by Baughman, that combined with a Justice two-point run made it 22-6 at the 7:04 mark.

After the East defense forced a three-and-out and punt, the Tartans took possession on their own 32 — and six snaps later they hit paydirt again.

Baughman dropped back to pass and fired deep in the direction of Pernell, who adjusted his route, came back to the ball, hauled it in, and took it to the end zone.

Pernell also attempted the extra-point kick, but it went wide — and the first quarter ended with East comfortably in front 28-6.

Less than two minutes into the second stanza, the visitors struck again.

Going 64 yards in just four plays, it was another deep pass play from Baughman to Pernell, this one covering 51 yards.

Pernell booted the extra point for a 35-6 Tartan advantage.

On their ensuing possession, the Greyhounds put together their best drive of the night, keeping the ball for 10 plays, but stalling on the East 44 when a 4th-and-17 pass fell incomplete.

The Tartans took over and took advantage, getting a 29-yard burst from Baughman on a 4th-down play — and then handing the ball to Justice off tackle for a 10-yard TD scamper.

Another Pernell extra point made it 42-6.

The East defense recovered a fumble late in the half, but Coach Bailey’s offense took a knee and ran the clock out, satisfied with the huge lead.

With the big difference on the scoreboard, the Ohio High School Athletic Association running-clock rule was in effect during the second half, which meant that play flew by rapidly.

For the Greyhounds, the sideline turned into a M*A*S*H* unit — as a number of starters went down with injuries, severely limiting the offensive playbook.

With the rain now falling, the Hounds were forced to punt from their own end zone and that didn’t go well either — as the Tartans took over at the Manchester 15.

The final East touchdown of the night followed, a 5-yard run by Jagger Childress.

The Tartans took a knee again on the two-point try, leaving the score at 48-6.

The Greyhounds broke through again with just over four minutes left in the game.

Freshman Braylan Rickett recorded his first varsity touchdown, taking a handoff and going nine yards for the score.

The two-point pass was complete from Aaron Lucas to Gage Stephens, making the final score 48-14.

The 2-0 Tartans will host South Gallia for Friday night, looking to keep their perfect record intact.

* * *

East 28 14 6 0 —48

Manchester 6 0 0 8 —14

E — Landehn Pernell, 5-yard run (run failed), 1st (6-0 E)

E — Austin Baughman, 36-yard pass from Landehn Pernell (Cam Justice run), 1st (14-0 E)

M — Braiden Brown, 90-yard kickoff return (run failed), 1st (14-6 E)

E — Austin Baughman, 60-yard run (Cam Justice run), 1st (22-6 E)

E — Landehn Pernell, 36-yard pass from Austin Baughman (kick failed), 1st (28-6 E)

E — Landehn Pernell, 51-yard pass from Austin Baughman (Landehn Pernell kick), 2nd (35-6 E)

E — Cam Justice, 10-yard run (Landehn Pernell kick), 2nd (42-6 E)

E — Jagger Childress, 5-yard run (run failed), 3rd (48-6 E)

M — Braylan Rickett, 9-yard run (Gage Stephens pass from Aaron Lucas), 4th (48-14 E)

East quarterback Austin Baughman (4) hands off to teammate Jaylen Mayhew during the Tartans’ non-league football game at Manchester on Friday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_East-at-Manchester-FB.jpg East quarterback Austin Baughman (4) hands off to teammate Jaylen Mayhew during the Tartans’ non-league football game at Manchester on Friday night. Mark Carpenter | West Union People’s Defender