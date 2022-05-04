Bobcats win 4th-straight, top Western

BEAVER — The Green Bobcats won their fourth-straight game on Tuesday — travelling to Eastern and coming away with a 13-4 win over the Eagles in non-league play.

The Bobcats (6-14, 5-9 SOC I) drew 17 walks at the plate and combined for eight hits — including a team-high two hits by freshmen Blake Smith and Landon Kimbler.

Freshman Landon Lewis drove in a team-high four RBI on a hit and one walk.

Sophomore Nathaniel Brannigan earned the win on the hill, going the distance on 106 pitches while allowing nine hits, four earned runs, and striking out five.

BOX SCORE

Green 3 2 4 2 0 0 1 — 13 8 3

Eastern 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 4 9 3

Green hitting

Blake Smith 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, 3BB

Quincy Merrill 0-4, 3R, 2BB

Nathaniel Brannigan 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 3BB

Brody Stapleton 1-4, R, 2RBI, 2BB

Landon Kimbler 2-3, RBI, 2BB

Landon Lewis 1-3, 4RBI, BB

Trevor Sparks 1-2, 2R, 2BB

Braxton Conschafsky 0-2, R, BB

Austin Ray 0-2, R, BB

Matthew Evans 0-0, BB

Green pitching

Nathaniel Brannigan (G) 7IP, 9H, 4ER, 1BB, 5K (W)

Staff Report

