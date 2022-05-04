Bobcats win 4th-straight, top Western

BEAVER — The Green Bobcats won their fourth-straight game on Tuesday — travelling to Eastern and coming away with a 13-4 win over the Eagles in non-league play.
The Bobcats (6-14, 5-9 SOC I) drew 17 walks at the plate and combined for eight hits — including a team-high two hits by freshmen Blake Smith and Landon Kimbler.
Freshman Landon Lewis drove in a team-high four RBI on a hit and one walk.
Sophomore Nathaniel Brannigan earned the win on the hill, going the distance on 106 pitches while allowing nine hits, four earned runs, and striking out five.
***
BOX SCORE
Green 3 2 4 2 0 0 1 — 13 8 3
Eastern 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 4 9 3
Green hitting
Blake Smith 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, 3BB
Quincy Merrill 0-4, 3R, 2BB
Nathaniel Brannigan 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 3BB
Brody Stapleton 1-4, R, 2RBI, 2BB
Landon Kimbler 2-3, RBI, 2BB
Landon Lewis 1-3, 4RBI, BB
Trevor Sparks 1-2, 2R, 2BB
Braxton Conschafsky 0-2, R, BB
Austin Ray 0-2, R, BB
Matthew Evans 0-0, BB
Green pitching
Nathaniel Brannigan (G) 7IP, 9H, 4ER, 1BB, 5K (W)
