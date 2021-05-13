Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12


Division II Softball Sectional Finals

Sheridan 10, McClain 0

Warren 10, Unioto 1

Athens 11, River Valley 1 (6 innings)

Logan Elm 5, Hillsboro 3

Regular season softball

New Boston 13, Western 11

Minford 4, Huntington 3

Wheelersburg 10, Raceland (Ky.) 5

Regular season baseball

Waverly 1, Wheelersburg 0 (8 innings)

East 8, Green 6

West 3, Manchester 2

Valley 7, Whiteoak 0

Ironton St. Joseph 21, South Gallia 0 (5 innings)

Symmes Valley 8, Piketon 4

Fairland 10, Lawrence County (Ky.) 5

