SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12
Division II Softball Sectional Finals
Sheridan 10, McClain 0
Warren 10, Unioto 1
Athens 11, River Valley 1 (6 innings)
Logan Elm 5, Hillsboro 3
Regular season softball
New Boston 13, Western 11
Minford 4, Huntington 3
Wheelersburg 10, Raceland (Ky.) 5
Regular season baseball
Waverly 1, Wheelersburg 0 (8 innings)
East 8, Green 6
West 3, Manchester 2
Valley 7, Whiteoak 0
Ironton St. Joseph 21, South Gallia 0 (5 innings)
Symmes Valley 8, Piketon 4
Fairland 10, Lawrence County (Ky.) 5