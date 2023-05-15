SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12-May 19

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12
Softball
Notre Dame 18, Clay 1, 5 innings
Jackson at South Webster, canceled
Baseball
Northwest 15, New Boston 5
West 9, Ironton St. Joseph 0
Whiteoak at Portsmouth, canceled
Wheelersburg at Chillicothe, canceled
Gallia Academy at Coal Grove, postponed
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13
Baseball
Division IV Sectional Semifinals
(17) Manchester 4, (16) Pike Eastern 1
(13) Nelsonville-York 5, (20) Miller 4
(12) Symmes Valley 13, (21) South Gallia 3
(15) East 7, (18) Clay 3
(14) Federal Hocking 11, (19) Western 1
(11) Paint Valley 14, (22) New Boston 1
Division II Sectional Quarterfinals
(16) Logan Elm 4, (17) Vinton County 0
(15) Hillsboro 5, (18) Marietta 0
Regular Season
Waverly at Zane Trace, canceled
Piketon 4, Ironton St. Joseph 0
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 15
Softball
Division III District Semifinals
(1) Wheelersburg 10, (13) River Valley 0, 6 innings(at Unioto High School)
(7) Wellston 3, (19) Coal Grove 2 (at Unioto High School)
Division II District Semifinals
(1) Athens 4, (8) Logan Elm 3 (at Ohio University Softball Field)
(5) Sheridan 7, (4) Circleville 6, 9 innings (at Ohio University Softball Field)
Regular Season
Valley 6, Zane Trace 5, 8 innings
Baseball
Division II Sectional Semifinals
(1) Washington Court House 11, (16) Logan Elm 0
(8) Fairfield Union 6, (9) New Lexington 2
(4) Jackson 8, (13) Gallia Academy 2
(5) Miami Trace 4, (12) McClain 3
(2) Sheridan 10, (15) Hillsboro 2
(7) Circleville 9, (10) Athens 1
(3) Unioto 10, (14) River Valley 0
(6) Waverly 4, (11) Warren 0
Regular Season
Portsmouth 11, Minford 7
West 6, South Point 0
Meigs at Oak Hill, no report
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 16
Softball
Division IV District Semifinals
(9) Waterford vs. (1) Notre Dame, 4 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)
(5) Southern vs. (4) Meigs Eastern, 6 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)
Division III District Semifinals
(14) Westfall vs. (2) West, 4 p.m. (at Unioto High School)
(8) Ironton vs. (5) Northwest, 6 p.m. (at Unioto High School)
Division II District Semifinals
(7) Jackson vs. (2) Unioto, 4 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)
(6) Fairland vs. (3) Hillsboro, 6 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)
Baseball
Division IV Sectional Finals
(17) Manchester at (1) Whiteoak, 5 p.m.
(9) Southern at (8) Trimble, 5 p.m.
(13) Nelsonville-York at (4) Ironton St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
(12) Symmes Valley at (5) Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
(15) East at (2) Leesburg Fairfield, 5 p.m.
(10) Waterford at (7) Green, 5 p.m.
(14) Federal Hocking at (3) South Webster, 5 p.m.
(11) Paint Valley at (6) Meigs Eastern, 5 p.m.
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(25) Northwest at (24) Adena, 5 p.m.
(26) Coal Grove at (23) Belpre, 5 p.m.
(29) West Union at (20) Piketon, 5 p.m.
(27) Southeastern at (22) Chesapeake, 5 p.m.
(28) Crooksville at (21) North Adams, 5 p.m.
Regular Season
Zane Trace at Valley, 5 p.m.
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 17
Softball
Division IV District Semifinals
(10) Miller vs. (2) Manchester, 4 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)
(6) Valley vs. (3) Symmes Valley, 6 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)
Division III District Semifinals
(10) Belpre vs. (3) Adena, 4 p.m. (at Unioto High School)
(9) Zane Trace vs. (4) South Webster, 6 p.m. (at Unioto High School)
Division II District Finals
(5) Sheridan vs. (1) Athens, 4 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)
Fairland-Hillsboro winner vs. Jackson-Unioto winner, 6 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)
Regular Season
Waverly at West, 5 p.m.
Baseball
Division II Sectional Finals
(8) Fairfield Union vs. (1) Washington Court House, 5 p.m.
(5) Miami Trace vs. (4) Jackson, 5 p.m.
(7) Circleville vs. (2) Sheridan, 5 p.m.
(6) Waverly vs. (3) Unioto, 5 p.m.
SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 18
Baseball
Division III Sectional Finals
Northwest-Adena winner at (1) Fairland, 5 p.m.
(13) Eastern Brown at (12) Wellston, 5 p.m.
(19) Lynchburg-Clay at (6) Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
(18) West at (7) Minford, 5 p.m.
Coal Grove-Belpre winner at (2) Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
(14) Westfall at (11) South Point, 5 p.m.
West Union-Piketon winner at (5) Valley, 5 p.m.
(17) Rock Hill at (8) Meigs, 5 p.m.
Southeastern-Chesapeake winner at (3) Huntington, 5 p.m.
(15) Peebles at (10) Ironton, 5 p.m.
Crooksville-North Adams winner at (4) Wheelersburg, 5 p.m.
(16) Alexander at (5) Zane Trace, 5 p.m.
Softball
Wellston at South Webster, 5 p.m.