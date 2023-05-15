SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12-May 19

By

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 12

Softball

Notre Dame 18, Clay 1, 5 innings

Jackson at South Webster, canceled

Baseball

Northwest 15, New Boston 5

West 9, Ironton St. Joseph 0

Whiteoak at Portsmouth, canceled

Wheelersburg at Chillicothe, canceled

Gallia Academy at Coal Grove, postponed

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 13

Baseball

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

(17) Manchester 4, (16) Pike Eastern 1

(13) Nelsonville-York 5, (20) Miller 4

(12) Symmes Valley 13, (21) South Gallia 3

(15) East 7, (18) Clay 3

(14) Federal Hocking 11, (19) Western 1

(11) Paint Valley 14, (22) New Boston 1

Division II Sectional Quarterfinals

(16) Logan Elm 4, (17) Vinton County 0

(15) Hillsboro 5, (18) Marietta 0

Regular Season

Waverly at Zane Trace, canceled

Piketon 4, Ironton St. Joseph 0

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 15

Softball

Division III District Semifinals

(1) Wheelersburg 10, (13) River Valley 0, 6 innings(at Unioto High School)

(7) Wellston 3, (19) Coal Grove 2 (at Unioto High School)

Division II District Semifinals

(1) Athens 4, (8) Logan Elm 3 (at Ohio University Softball Field)

(5) Sheridan 7, (4) Circleville 6, 9 innings (at Ohio University Softball Field)

Regular Season

Valley 6, Zane Trace 5, 8 innings

Baseball

Division II Sectional Semifinals

(1) Washington Court House 11, (16) Logan Elm 0

(8) Fairfield Union 6, (9) New Lexington 2

(4) Jackson 8, (13) Gallia Academy 2

(5) Miami Trace 4, (12) McClain 3

(2) Sheridan 10, (15) Hillsboro 2

(7) Circleville 9, (10) Athens 1

(3) Unioto 10, (14) River Valley 0

(6) Waverly 4, (11) Warren 0

Regular Season

Portsmouth 11, Minford 7

West 6, South Point 0

Meigs at Oak Hill, no report

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 16

Softball

Division IV District Semifinals

(9) Waterford vs. (1) Notre Dame, 4 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)

(5) Southern vs. (4) Meigs Eastern, 6 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)

Division III District Semifinals

(14) Westfall vs. (2) West, 4 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

(8) Ironton vs. (5) Northwest, 6 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

Division II District Semifinals

(7) Jackson vs. (2) Unioto, 4 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)

(6) Fairland vs. (3) Hillsboro, 6 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)

Baseball

Division IV Sectional Finals

(17) Manchester at (1) Whiteoak, 5 p.m.

(9) Southern at (8) Trimble, 5 p.m.

(13) Nelsonville-York at (4) Ironton St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

(12) Symmes Valley at (5) Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

(15) East at (2) Leesburg Fairfield, 5 p.m.

(10) Waterford at (7) Green, 5 p.m.

(14) Federal Hocking at (3) South Webster, 5 p.m.

(11) Paint Valley at (6) Meigs Eastern, 5 p.m.

Division III Sectional Semifinals

(25) Northwest at (24) Adena, 5 p.m.

(26) Coal Grove at (23) Belpre, 5 p.m.

(29) West Union at (20) Piketon, 5 p.m.

(27) Southeastern at (22) Chesapeake, 5 p.m.

(28) Crooksville at (21) North Adams, 5 p.m.

Regular Season

Zane Trace at Valley, 5 p.m.

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 17

Softball

Division IV District Semifinals

(10) Miller vs. (2) Manchester, 4 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)

(6) Valley vs. (3) Symmes Valley, 6 p.m. (at University of Rio Grande)

Division III District Semifinals

(10) Belpre vs. (3) Adena, 4 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

(9) Zane Trace vs. (4) South Webster, 6 p.m. (at Unioto High School)

Division II District Finals

(5) Sheridan vs. (1) Athens, 4 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)

Fairland-Hillsboro winner vs. Jackson-Unioto winner, 6 p.m. (at Ohio University Softball Field)

Regular Season

Waverly at West, 5 p.m.

Baseball

Division II Sectional Finals

(8) Fairfield Union vs. (1) Washington Court House, 5 p.m.

(5) Miami Trace vs. (4) Jackson, 5 p.m.

(7) Circleville vs. (2) Sheridan, 5 p.m.

(6) Waverly vs. (3) Unioto, 5 p.m.

SPRING SCOREBOARD — May 18

Baseball

Division III Sectional Finals

Northwest-Adena winner at (1) Fairland, 5 p.m.

(13) Eastern Brown at (12) Wellston, 5 p.m.

(19) Lynchburg-Clay at (6) Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

(18) West at (7) Minford, 5 p.m.

Coal Grove-Belpre winner at (2) Portsmouth, 5 p.m.

(14) Westfall at (11) South Point, 5 p.m.

West Union-Piketon winner at (5) Valley, 5 p.m.

(17) Rock Hill at (8) Meigs, 5 p.m.

Southeastern-Chesapeake winner at (3) Huntington, 5 p.m.

(15) Peebles at (10) Ironton, 5 p.m.

Crooksville-North Adams winner at (4) Wheelersburg, 5 p.m.

(16) Alexander at (5) Zane Trace, 5 p.m.

Softball

Wellston at South Webster, 5 p.m.