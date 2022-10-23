Drop off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child

PORTSMOUTH- As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are not only giving thanks, but giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

For decades, these small boxes, lovingly packed with toys and other items, have been delivered to millions of children around the world. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox!

In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children. Hopefully, more than 35,500 of those will be collected in Southern Ohio. The drop off locations will be in Portsmouth, West Portsmouth, Wheelersburg and Minford.

collection sites open will be open for National Collection Week November 14 through the 21

SCIOTO COUNTY DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH

1148 GALLIA STREET

PORTSMOUTH, OH 45662

Monday, Nov. 14, 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

NAUVOO UMC

1410 5th STREET

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH 45663

Monday, Nov. 14, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST

1224 DOGWOOD RIDGE ROAD

WHEELERSBURG, OH 45694

Monday, Nov. 14, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

HARRISON FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH

12254 STATE ROUTE 139

MINFORD, OH 45653

Monday, Nov. 14, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Anyone can find out how to pack a shoebox with the step-by-step guide on the how to pack a shoebox webpage at samaritanspurse.org/occ.

In Scioto County, signs at each of the locations listed below will identify the drop off. This year both curbside and inside shoebox drop off options will be available.

Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_OCC.jpg Packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child