Here comes Santa Claus

They may not be coming down through the chimney all for the little ones, but lots of toys are going out to children in New Boston and other places, thanks to so many people’s generosity.

Lana Loper, Clerk for the Village of New Boston, and the other employees in the Village office, Jessica Grant and Lori Jordan, have been busy shopping and then wrapping presents galore.

Loper shared that the bikers who are standing on the street corners in New Boston collecting money are the reason that they can do all the shopping and wrapping. The local bikers take the money they have received and split it with New Boston and Portsmouth. Some of the groups of bikers who participated this year include Bikers for Christ, Brothers of the Wheel, and Portsmouth Motorcycle Club.

“We take applications and this year, we had over 150 applications from families that were having a hard time and may not be able to get their children things for Christmas,” Loper said.

This means that for 150 family applications, there may be three or more children and that it would be looking at around 400 children that Loper, Grant and Jordan went shopping for this year alone.

Presents bought and wrapped by the employees of New Boston will be delivered Monday, Dec. 23, some people choose to have it delivered with Santa Claus and the New Boston Fire Department and some people want to pick up their items.

Loper said they buy bicycles and have bought more than $1,000 worth of bikes.

“We try to get several things on their list, we can’t get them all, but we try to pick out a few things that they put in an application,” Loper said. “The schools will sometimes pass applications out to those they feel may need it too.”

Once the bikers have collected the money for the season, the bikers will go to the office and count the money raised and distribute it between New Boston and Portsmouth.

With so many presents needed to be wrapped in time for Christmas, Loper said that the New Boston High School sent down some students to help wrap gifts for several days and were still wrapping Thursday afternoon.

“We try to help as many people as we can, even if they are not from New Boston,” Loper said. “The fire department does a lot for us because we store a lot of stuff there. They have it separated into deliveries and they have the bikes.”

Loper expressed that she and the girls in the office, enjoy doing it every year and it’s a lot of work, but they do enjoy it. It is said over and over, especially during the holidays, it is worth it when they see the smiles on the children’s faces when they receive those wonderful tokens of love.

New Boston Village delivers toys

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

