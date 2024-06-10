Cletus Classic highlights PRP this weekend

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park opened its season on Saturday, June 1— but rain showers forced the evening to be cut short.

After a weekend off, PRP will return to action on Saturday, June 15.

The track’s 34th season will pick back up with the continuation of the events from June 1, highlighted by the 10th annual Cletus Classic, Presented by Crabtree’s Carpet and Flooring.

The field for that race was set earlier this month, as the heat races were ran prior to the rain showers.

Quick Qualifier K.C. Burdette and Kenny Johnson won their respective heats, and are set to make up the front row in the annual Cletus Classic, which will pay $3,112 to the winner.

After all of June 1’s action is concluded, the regularly-scheduled program for June 15 will commence.

On that card will be Limited Lates, Modifieds, Sport Mods and Crown Vics.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., with racing at approximately 7:30 p.m.

For more details, please visit www.portsraceway.com.