Ankrom pitches perfect game for PHS

Courtesy of Randy and Joann Waugh

PORTSMOUTH — It was in the third inning on Monday when Portsmouth Trojans head softball coach Chad Galloway knew his pitcher was doing something special.

“I knew right then, you had the 1-2-3 batters up, and she’s just putting the ball past them,” he said.

What exactly was sophomore pitcher Katie Ankrom doing that was so significant?

A perfect game in the Division III sectional semifinal.

In five innings of work, the righty Ankrom gave up zero baserunners — while striking out nine of the 15 batters she would face.

“All of my pitches were kind of working. My coaches knew exactly what to call to get the batters out.” Ankrom said regarding her performance.

A single in the bottom of the first inning by senior Olivia Dickerson would be all Ankrom and Portsmouth would need, but they scored nine more throughout the game — winning 10-0 in a mercy-rule finish over visiting West Union.

Ankrom’s counterpart in the circle, Sara Boldman, did not fare as well for the Dragons.

She went 4.1 innings, allowing all 10 runs on eight hits and four walks.

Half of the Lady Trojans’ runs came in a five-run bottom of the fourth inning.

Dickerson struck again with a solo homer to centerfield to kick things off.

Courtesy of Randy and Joann Waugh

An error would score another run, and junior Amya Carr doubled home another.

Ankrom’s older sister, Madison, scored two on a single to cap off the frame.

After the final out, it was all smiles for Ankrom.

“I was really excited, because obviously it’s something that doesn’t happen a lot.”

Portsmouth went on to score four more in the bottom of the fifth, securing the mercy-rule win and the perfect game for Ankrom.

The win improved the Lady Trojans’ record to 8-13.

Courtesy of Randy and Joann Waugh

West Union ended its season at 1-14 with the loss.