OHSAA announces winter sports divisions, representation

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the preliminary divisional breakdowns and regional tournament representation for the 2024-25 winter sports postseason tournaments.

The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions and tournament representation for all winter sports except wrestling at its April board meeting, which included the previously announced fall sports divisions.

Wrestling will be announced on June 10 pending board approval.

The divisional assignments and regional tournament representation should be considered preliminary, as OHSAA member schools may opt to move up to Division I — if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring.

Results of the referendum voting will be announced on May 16.

Any changes to divisional assignments or tournament representation as a result of schools opting up to Division I will be announced by the OHSAA at a later date.

As announced last February, girls and boys basketball will expand to seven divisions next season, with the largest 64 schools placed in Division I, the next 64 largest schools placed in Division II, and the remaining schools divided as equally as possible into the other divisions.

Earlier this spring, the OHSAA received base enrollment data — comprised of students in grades 9, 10 and 11 as of October 2023 — from the Ohio Department of Education to use for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

During the winter season, girls and boys basketball utilizes competitive balance data from the previous season to create a new adjusted enrollment count.

Details of the competitive balance process are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center.

2024-25 Girls Basketball

Seven divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division. Girls basketball utilizes competitive balance roster data.

Division I — 64 Schools, 582 and higher adjusted enrollment count Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 4, Northwest 1, Southwest 5

Division II — 64 Schools, 418 to 581 adjusted enrollment count – Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 4, Northeast 7, Northwest 2, Southwest 3

Division III — 127 Schools, 271 to 417 adjusted enrollment count – Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division IV — 129 Schools, 192 to 270 adjusted enrollment count – Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 2, Northeast 6, Northwest 2, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division V — 128 Schools, 135 to 191 adjusted enrollment count – Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 2, Northeast 3, Northwest 3, Southeast 3, Southwest 3

Division VI — 131 Schools, 93 to 134 adjusted enrollment count – Division VI School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 4, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 2

Division VII — 129 Schools, 92 and fewer adjusted enrollment count – Division VII School List

Division VII Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 3, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

Scioto County teams: Wheelersburg (Division V), Portsmouth (Division V), Minford (Division V), Northwest (Division V), West (Division VI), Valley (Division VI), South Webster (Division VII), Notre Dame (Division VII), Clay (Division VII), Green (Division VII), East (Division VII), New Boston (Division VII)

2024-25 Boys Basketball

Seven divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division. Boys basketball utilizes competitive balance roster data.

Division I — 64 Schools, 625 and higher adjusted enrollment count – Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 4, Southwest 6

Division II — 64 Schools, 448 to 624 adjusted enrollment count – Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 5, Northeast 6, Northwest 2, Southwest 3

Division III — 134 Schools, 277 to 447 adjusted enrollment count – Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division IV — 134 Schools, 198 to 276 adjusted enrollment count – Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 5, Northwest 2, Southeast 2, Southwest 4

Division V — 134 Schools, 146 to 197 adjusted enrollment count – Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 2, Northeast 4, Northwest 2, Southeast 2, Southwest 4

Division VI — 134 Schools, 98 to 145 adjusted enrollment count – Division VI School List

Division VI Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 1, Northeast 4, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

Division VII — 134 Schools, 97 and fewer adjusted enrollment count – Division VII School List

Division VII Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 3, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

Scioto County teams: Wheelersburg (Division V), Portsmouth (Division V), Minford (Division V), Northwest (Division V), West (Division VI), Valley (Division VI), Clay (Division VI), South Webster (Division VII), Notre Dame (Division VII), Green (Division VII), East (Division VII), New Boston (Division VII)

2024-25 and 2025-26 Swimming and Diving

Two divisions and no competitive balance

Girls Division I — 157 schools, base enrollment 304 and more girls

Girls Division II — 158 schools, base enrollment 303 and fewer girls

Boys Division I — 133 schools, base enrollment 353 and more boys

Boys Division II — 135 schools, base enrollment 352 and fewer boys