Pirate senior sendoff

WHEELERSBURG – Pirate pitcher AndiJo Howard allowed one run and scattered five hits through five innings, as Wheelersburg knocked off Valley 21-1 on Friday in Southern Ohio Conference Division III softball action at Gene Bennett Park.

The Lady Pirate senior left-handed flame-thrower struck out four Lady Indians on Senior Night — as Howard and fellow seniors Haley Myers, Rileigh Lang and Sydney Skiver completed their final regular season together, with an overall record of 101-5 over four years.

The Lady Pirates finished the regular season at 16-2 and 10-0 in the first-year SOC III — and captured another conference crown.

Wheelersburg hasn’t lost a league game since Teresa Ruby became head coach in 2014, giving the Lady Pirates now 146 consecutive SOC wins.

Ruby has coached the Lady Pirates to 141 straight SOC ‘Ws’.

The Lady Pirate program, for these four seniors, have won three straight Division III Region 11 championships —and back-to-back Division III state titles.

Howard also knocked in five runs for Wheelersburg — while Ava Estep went three-for-three at the plate with a pair of singles, one double, one RBI and two runs scored.

“What a way to finish,” Ruby said, after the win. “This group of seniors … I can’t say enough about them. They are so special, and I’m thrilled with the way they finished tonight. Now the real work starts with the tournament next week.”

Wheelersburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning — when Estep, Myers, Catie Boggs and Howard all scored.

Howard walked two Lady Indians back-to-back to begin the second inning, and that invited a chat from catcher and fellow senior Myers.

“I just told her that we are ahead in this game and we have a great defense,” Myers said. “Just pitch to contact and let us do what we do.”

Howard noted that she let the moment of Senior Night sink in her mind for a few minutes before the inning.

“I think I was just getting too big in the moment,” she said. “I got out of the groove a little in the second inning then I just settled down and I know the defense always has my back.”

A diving grab catch by Boggs, the Lady Pirate shortstop, for the second out of the inning fired up Howard — who sat down the next Lady Indian to end the inning on strikes.

“We never take a game for granted and we play every inning like it’s the last.” Howard added. “Someone always just seems to make a big play to give us a spark.”

Laiken Wright went three-for-four at the plate with four RBIs, and scored three runs while Emma Smith went two-for-four at the dish with four RBIs.

Skiver, the senior cleanup hitter who scored two runs in the win over Valley, said the victory sets the tone for the tournament.

“We are ready to go into the postseason and make another run,” she said. “These past four years have been the best years of my life.”

The four seniors have experienced an amazing run together.

Four SOC championships, three sectional titles, three Southeast District titles, and back-to-back Division III state championships.

“It’s indescribable,” Myer said. “Playing for a program like Wheelersburg and playing for this coaching staff is amazing. There is no way to describe it unless you’re on the team. Wining state titles back-to-back is the highlight so far.”

Lang, who knocked in two runs in Friday’s win, said the Lady Pirates are excited about the tournament — and what is ahead.

“We just never take a game for granted no matter who we play or what the score might be during the game. We play the game like it’s our last and this one felt really good. I’m looking forward to the tournament and to make another run.”

She added that winning the state tournament two years ago was special, but said the repeat felt even more amazing.

“To come back and win it again and make a statement like that was awesome,” she said. “This is an amazing group of seniors. We’ve been through so much together. Each year we’ve grown closer, and we know we have each other’s back.”

Howard spoke of similar emotions after the victory over Valley.

“We never take anything for granted and we never feel like we can just walk out on the diamond and win. We have to play hard every pitch and earn it,” she said. “Just being with this group of players and girls brings me happiness. Softball is the outlet that we all have. We have each other to make the bad days good ones.”

As the postseason begins, so does the chance of a back-to-back-to-back state championship.

Ruby knows that a three-peat is a daunting task, but said if there is a group of players who can accomplish this, it’s the one she coaches now.

“They hold each other accountable,” Ruby said of her seniors. “They represent themselves well and they know what we expect — just 100-percent effort. They do this and the entire team follows their lead.”

She added she is proud to be affiliated with a group of seniors — as well as the entire Wheelersburg softball team.

“The legacy that this group has left is incredible,” she said. “I don’t know if it will ever be matched. It all started with World Series Champs (2018)– the 2016 (Division III softball state title) team was playing, and this group has taken winning to another level. Their work ethic and dedication to the game and the school and community is unsurpassed. They are a pleasure to coach.”

* * *

Valley 000 01 —1 5 0

Wheelersburg 474 6X —21 14 0

VHS: Annika Carpenter 1 1/3 IP, 11R, 9ER, 8H, 2HB, 3BB, 2K; Addi Wolf 1 2/3 IP, 4R, 4ER, 3H, 0HB, 2BB, 0K; Kendy Christman 1IP, 6R, 5ER, 3H, 0HB, 4BB, 0K

WHS: Andi Jo Howard 5IP, 1R, 1ER, 5H, 0HB, 4BB, 4K

W — AndiJo Howard; L — Annika Carpenter

Valley hitting: Emily Barr 1-2; Karsyn Davis 1-1 2BB; Kendy Christman 2-3 RBI; Rileigh Weeks 1-3 R

Wheelersburg hitting: Ava Estep 3-3 2R RBI; Haley Myers 1-3 BB 2R; Catie Boggs 2-4 RBI 4R; Sydney Skiver 0-2 2BB 2R; AndiJo Howard 2-2 5RBI HBP BB; Kaylynn Carter 0-1 BB; Laiken Wright 3-4 4RBI 3R; Rileigh Lang 1-3 2RBI HBP; Emma Smith 2-4 4RBI R; Emmi Fannin 2BB R; Mackenzie Mullins 0-1 3R (CR); Mylee Jo Gleim BB R; Camryn Adkins R (CR); Jalynn Drake R