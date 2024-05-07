47th Run By The River set

Runners start the 2023 Run By The River in downtown Russell, Ky.

RUSSELL (Ky.) —Registration for the 47th annual Kiwanis Run By The River is now open.

The 5K and 10K runs and 5K walk are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. — and are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 in downtown Russell.

An early entry fee of $30 is in effect through Tuesday June 4.

From Wednesday, June 5 through race day, all registrations will cost $35 — according to race director Tim Gearhart.

Registrations can be completed on either Tri-State Racer or Chronotrack web sites — by using either of these links: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/79837 or https://tristateracer.com/race/12635.

The races serve as a fundraiser for the East Greenup Kiwanis Club — with money earned going toward such community projects as Thanksgiving food baskets for at least 50 families, sponsorship of Key Clubs at Raceland-Worthington and Russell high schools where an annual scholarship is offered each year, and annual contributions to the county’s three schools’ Family Resource Centers, Shop with a Cop and the Greenup library’s summer reading program.

The races are considered among the best in the Tri-State area and, as Gearhart said, “I think we have everything organized to put on a first-class event.”

The Run By The River offers competitive runs in both men’s and women’s divisions for the 5K and 10K races.

Walkers will receive times and a finisher medal.

Trophies are given to the first and second-place finishers for men and women in both the 5K and 10K races.

Medals are given to the top three finishers in age categories — that start at 9-and-under and go to 80-and-over in five-year intervals starting with 10-to-14 (men’s and women’s divisions in both 5K and 10K events).

All registered runners will receive a Run By The River t-shirt, which will be mailed about 10 days after the race.

Race day registration will open at 7 a.m. on race day — at the Russell Senior Citizens Center.

Preregistered runners will need to check in to pick up their race bibs.

Races start in front of the Russell Fire Department at 8:30.

The race course follows Bellefonte Street to Clinton, out Clinton to the river, up the river road to Houston Street, out Houston then behind the fire station to Etna, then along the River Road toward Worthington.

5K runners turn around on the River Road and come back to Russell; 10K runners follow the course through Worthington then back to Russell.

Water stations are located at the 5K turnaround, on Fisher Street in Worthington, and at the finish line.

Bananas will be available at the finish line as will pizza from Giovanni’s in Flatwoods.

Additional information is available by contacting race director Tim Gearhart at [email protected] or at (740) 532-9688.

You can also follow Run By The River on Facebook, where results will be posted after the race.