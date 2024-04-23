Trojans top Valley at VA in 8

CHILLICOTHE — The Portsmouth Trojans and Valley Indians opened the Prep Baseball Report Classic early on Saturday, but finished with an extra inning.

That’s because the Trojans first forced that extra inning by scoring the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, then captured the 3-2 non-league triumph in walkoff fashion —scoring the winning run in the bottom of the eighth at Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium.

Both teams scored a run in the fourth followed by one apiece in the seventh, as Portsmouth plated the winning walkoff run to raise its record to 10-4.

The Indians made one error compared to none for the Trojans, and Portsmouth outhit Valley 10-8.

The contest was a rematch, right back at VA Memorial Stadium, of last season’s Southeast District Division III championship tilt.

Valley won that one, but the Trojans exacted some measure of revenge on Saturday.

PHS senior Deandre Berry pitched a complete-game gem, as both Indians runs were earned —as he struck out 11 and did not walk nor hit a batter of the 29 he faced.

Berry threw 112 pitches, as Nolan Barnett’s basehits for the Indians went for a double and a triple.

The remaining six Valley hits were all singles —two by Carson Powell and one apiece by Jaekyn Ridout, Gabe McNeil, Jace Copley and Hunter Cunningham.

Barnett and Powell plated RBIs.

Barnett started for the Indians and McNeil relieved him on Saturday, as McNeil was the losing pitcher —working the final four innings and allowing the two earned runs in the seventh and eighth on six hits.

Barnett went the opening three and one-third, allowing the fourth-inning run on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts —as McNeil struck out three.

Of the 10 Trojan hits, Colin Perry with three and J.T. Williams with two combined for half —as Nathaniel Berry tripled and Camron Williams doubled, with Malachi Loper, Jacob Roth and Preston Krebbs all singling.

Perry with a pair and Loper with one had the RBIs, J.T. Williams with two and Berry with one had the three Trojan runs, and J.T. Williams drew the team’s only walk.

Portsmouth stranded five runners, while Deandre Berry left three Indians aboard.

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved