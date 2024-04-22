SPORTS SCOREBOARD — April 19-April 22

SPORTS SCOREBOARD — April 19-April 22

Friday, April 19

Softball

OVC

Ironton 14, Rock Hill 1

South Point 7, Chesapeake 6

Coal Grove 11, Gallia Academy 4

Others

Notre Dame 11, Danville 0 (at Ontario Mid-Ohio Spring Classic)

Clay 8, Oak Hill 5

South Webster 5, Jackson 2

Sheridan 4, Wheelersburg 1

Eastern 4, Minford 3

Fairfield 16, Green 0

Waverly 13, Western 3

Baseball

OVC

Fairland 3, Portsmouth 1

Ironton 4, Rock Hill 3

South Point 17, Chesapeake 2

Gallia Academy 5, Gallia Academy 3

Others

Wheelersburg 11, McClain 1 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

South Webster 11, Clay 1

Notre Dame 7, Oak Hill 2

South Gallia 22, New Boston 1

Western 13, Waverly 0

Saturday, April 20

Softball

Notre Dame 11, Triway 3; Anthony Wayne 4, Notre Dame 0 at Ontario Mid-Ohio Spring Classic)

West 17, Jackson 10

Eastern 14, Southeastern 5; Eastern 8, Southeastern 6

Waverly 10, Warren 0

Logan Elm 16, Waverly 0

Logan Elm 13, Gallia Academy 8

Baseball

Portsmouth 3, Valley 2, 8 innings (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

Dublin Jerome 6, Wheelersburg 4 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)

Meigs Eastern 10, Ironton St. Joseph 1

South Point 14, Fairview (Ky.) 4

Monday, April 22

Softball

SOC III

Wheelersburg 27, West 3, 5 innings

South Webster 13, Minford 1

Valley 7, Waverly 1

SOC II

Northwest 22, Western 1

Oak Hill 22, South Gallia 9

Symmes Valley 11, Eastern 0

SOC I

Notre Dame 14, Clay 0, 5 innings

East 20, New Boston 1

OVC

Coal Grove 7, Portsmouth 0

Ironton 5, Fairland 4

Gallia Academy 9, South Point 6

Rock Hill 13, Chesapeake 2

Baseball

SOC III

Wheelersburg 4, West 3

Minford 5, South Webster 0

Valley 5, Waverly 1

SOC II

Northwest 11, Western 6

Oak Hill 9, South Gallia 1

Symmes Valley 17, Eastern 5

SOC I

Green 6, Ironton St. Joseph 2

Notre Dame 14, Clay 0

East 14, New Boston 2

OVC

Portsmouth 16, Coal Grove 2

Ironton 7, Fairland 6

Gallia Academy 3, South Point 2

Chesapeake 4, Rock Hill 1

