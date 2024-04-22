SPORTS SCOREBOARD — April 19-April 22
Friday, April 19
Softball
OVC
Ironton 14, Rock Hill 1
South Point 7, Chesapeake 6
Coal Grove 11, Gallia Academy 4
Others
Notre Dame 11, Danville 0 (at Ontario Mid-Ohio Spring Classic)
Clay 8, Oak Hill 5
South Webster 5, Jackson 2
Sheridan 4, Wheelersburg 1
Eastern 4, Minford 3
Fairfield 16, Green 0
Waverly 13, Western 3
Baseball
OVC
Fairland 3, Portsmouth 1
Ironton 4, Rock Hill 3
South Point 17, Chesapeake 2
Gallia Academy 5, Gallia Academy 3
Others
Wheelersburg 11, McClain 1 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
South Webster 11, Clay 1
Notre Dame 7, Oak Hill 2
South Gallia 22, New Boston 1
Western 13, Waverly 0
Saturday, April 20
Softball
Notre Dame 11, Triway 3; Anthony Wayne 4, Notre Dame 0 at Ontario Mid-Ohio Spring Classic)
West 17, Jackson 10
Eastern 14, Southeastern 5; Eastern 8, Southeastern 6
Waverly 10, Warren 0
Logan Elm 16, Waverly 0
Logan Elm 13, Gallia Academy 8
Baseball
Portsmouth 3, Valley 2, 8 innings (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
Dublin Jerome 6, Wheelersburg 4 (at Chillicothe VA Memorial Stadium)
Meigs Eastern 10, Ironton St. Joseph 1
South Point 14, Fairview (Ky.) 4
Monday, April 22
Softball
SOC III
Wheelersburg 27, West 3, 5 innings
South Webster 13, Minford 1
Valley 7, Waverly 1
SOC II
Northwest 22, Western 1
Oak Hill 22, South Gallia 9
Symmes Valley 11, Eastern 0
SOC I
Notre Dame 14, Clay 0, 5 innings
East 20, New Boston 1
OVC
Coal Grove 7, Portsmouth 0
Ironton 5, Fairland 4
Gallia Academy 9, South Point 6
Rock Hill 13, Chesapeake 2
Baseball
SOC III
Wheelersburg 4, West 3
Minford 5, South Webster 0
Valley 5, Waverly 1
SOC II
Northwest 11, Western 6
Oak Hill 9, South Gallia 1
Symmes Valley 17, Eastern 5
SOC I
Green 6, Ironton St. Joseph 2
Notre Dame 14, Clay 0
East 14, New Boston 2
OVC
Portsmouth 16, Coal Grove 2
Ironton 7, Fairland 6
Gallia Academy 3, South Point 2
Chesapeake 4, Rock Hill 1