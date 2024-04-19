SSU’s Moore wins Outdoor Field AOW

Justin Moore

PORTSMOUTH — Behind another stout throw that saw Justin Moore record a 52-foot, 10-and-three-quarter inch shot put mark that resulted in an individual victory at the Cherry Blossom Invitational in Athens, the freshman from Lucasville (Valley High School) claimed the River States Conference’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week — as announced by conference officials on Monday afternoon.

Moore, who finished ninth at the NAIA National Indoor Championships in the shot put, nabbed an NAIA National ‘A’ Standard in the event on the outdoor side of the coin.

His 52-foot, 10-and-three-quarters inch mark served as one of only two marks that eclipsed the 50-foot barrier at the Cherry Blossom Invitational.

Moore beat the runner-up finisher, West Liberty’s Joshua Fancher, by two feet and seven-and-one-quarter inches.

Moore’s mark in the shot put is an outdoor school record.

He sits 16th nationally in the NAIA in the shot put, and is fifth among all freshmen and sophomores nationwide.

Monday’s award marks the second time that Moore has won a River States Conference Field Athlete of the Week honor.

He previously won RSC Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors back on Feb. 12.