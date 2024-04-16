Falcons upset West in SOC III

MINFORD — Most observers, simply put, wouldn’t have predicted this one.

Especially with the Minford High School softball squad making six errors, compared to none for the visiting West Senators.

But, even shaky defense didn’t deter the host Falcons on Monday, as Minford muscled for a 4-3 walkoff upset of West —in Southern Ohio Conference Division III competition.

The Falcons, in fact, won in nine innings —scoring single runs in the first and last stanzas, sandwiched around scoring two tying runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra frames.

West scored single counters in innings two, six and seven to lead 3-1, but Minford mustered for the 3-3 tie —and eventually the 4-3 win as it outhit the Senators 7-6.

The twin sister act of Minford seniors Harley Lute and Addi Lute led the Falcons for the victory.

Harley Lute pitched all nine innings and earned the win in the circle, giving up only one earned run with six hits — while walking none and hitting a batter.

Lute faced 39 total Senators, and struck out just one, but she threw 102 pitches —73 of which went for strikes.

Addi Lute had a home run as part of a game-high three hits, as she had two RBIs —with freshman catcher Harli Lenegar landing two, and Harley Lute and Ava Flaig finishing with one apiece.

The Lady Falcons drew seven walks, including two apiece by Miranda Johnson and Olivia Neu.

Addi Lute, Linegar, Johnson and Rylie Burchett each scored a run.

West senior Kate Rollins was the tough-luck losing pitcher, as she went the distance as well —with all four Minford runs coming earned.

Rollins faced 38 Falcons, threw 141 total pitches with 75 for strikes, walked seven and gave up seven hits —while striking out eight.

At the plate, Maci Bradford and Rollins recorded two hits apiece —as Bradford belted a solo home run and Rollins doubled.

Kaylor Pickelsimer and Erica Whisman singled, as Pickelsimer drove in a run.

In a battle of stranded runners, West left nine on base — compared to eight for Minford.

