Bible verse of the day

[After Jesus’ baptism by John,] the Holy Spirit descended on him in bodily form like a dove. And a voice came from heaven: “You are my Son, whom I love; with you I am well pleased.”

—Luke 3:22

Thoughts on today’s verse…

God spoke these wonderful words to his Son when Jesus was baptized. God feels the same about us when we follow our Savior’s example and are baptized! Jesus pours out his Spirit on us (Titus 3:4-7), guaranteeing that we are God’s children (Romans 8:9; Ephesians 1:13-14). No matter what Satan may do to make us doubt it (Luke 4:3), we can confidently know that we are God’s beloved children, with whom he is well pleased! Because of the Spirit, we can call God our Abba Father (Galatians 4:6), knowing that the Spirit intercedes for us, making even our inexpressible thoughts known to our Father (Romans 8:26-27). We are God’s children, whom he loves, and he is pleased with us. Ah, now that’s good news!

My prayer…

Abba Father, thank you for making me your child and heir of your gracious inheritance. Please bless me with spiritual confidence to withstand the lies of Satan as he tries to make me doubt my relationship with you. Thank you for your Spirit, who helps even now by interceding for me as I pray and strengthens me as I seek Jesus, in whose name I pray. Amen.

The Thoughts and Prayer on today’s verse are written by Phil Ware. You can email questions or comments to [email protected].