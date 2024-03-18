Reds looking at replacements after Friedl breaks wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are exploring their options after starting center fielder T.J. Friedl broke his right wrist on a diving play in spring training last Saturday.

The loss of one of the Reds’ best players is a blow to a team that already expects to start the season without left-handed starter Nick Lodolo (leg) and relievers Ian Gibaut (forearm) and Alex Young (back).

In addition, promising rookie infielder Noelvi Marte was suspended for the first 80 games of the season, because he tested positive for a banned sustance.

Friedl, diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in the distal radius, will be out for an undetermined portion of the early season.

Stuart Fairchild and Will Benson are potential replacements in center field.

The Reds open on March 28 against the Washington Nationals.

Wilson agrees to

contract with Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Justin Wilson has agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds — following his release from a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wilson can make $1 million in performance bonuses under the agreement for games pitched: $200,000 each for 40 and each additional five through 60.

Cincinnati announced the deal on Friday, three days after Wilson became a free agent.

The 36-year-old Wilson last pitched in the major leagues on April 23, 2022 for the Reds.

He had Tommy John surgery that June 3 and signed a $1 million deal with Milwaukee for 2023.

Having completed his rehabilitation, he was activated for a July 28 game at Atlanta, but strained a lat muscle while warming up in the bullpen during the seventh inning, ending his season.

The Brewers declined a $2.5 million option, allowing Wilson to become a free agent.

He signed the minor league deal with the Dodgers on Feb. 16, and allowed one run over three spring training appearances of one inning each.

Wilson is 33-24 with a 3.41 ERA in 527 relief appearances over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh (2012-2014), the New York Yankees (2015, 2021), Detroit (2016-2017), the Chicago Cubs (2017-2018), the New York Mets (2019-2020), and Reds (2021-2022).