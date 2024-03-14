Browns adding Winston to back up Watson

Deshaun Watson has a new backup in Cleveland.

The Browns agreed on Tuesday to a one-year deal with Jameis Winston that’s worth up to $8.7 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, because the move can’t become official until the new league year began on Wednesday.

Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 and helped the Browns reach the playoffs last season after Watson was sidelined by a shoulder injury, didn’t receive a contract offer from the Browns, said his agent Joe Linta.

Winston spent the last four seasons as a spot starter in New Orleans, going 6-4.

That followed five seasons in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2015.

Overall, Winston is 34-46 as a starter.

Second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson also is on the Browns’ roster.

Browns agree to resign

defensive linemen

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to re-sign defensive end Za’Darius Smith and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, a person familiar with the contracts told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, because the free agents have yet to sign the deals to remain in Cleveland.

Both played significant roles on the Browns’ defense, which allowed the fewest yards in the NFL, and retaining them was a priority for general manager Andrew Berry.

Smith, 31, made 16 starts and had 5 1/2 sacks and 27 tackles after joining the team in a May trade with Minnesota.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection agreed to a two-year deal worth $23.5 million, keeping him on the opposite side of the line from AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Hurst, 28, had 22 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in 13 games before suffering a season-ending pectoral tear in December.

He joined the Browns as a free agent last spring, and agreed to a one-year contract worth $3.2 million to return.

The Browns also added a player from outside the organization, agreeing to a two-year deal with linebacker Jordan Hicks.

The nine-year veteran made 89 tackles in 13 games for Minnesota last season, and will help offset the losses of linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. (Dolphins) and Sione Takitaki (Patriots) in free agency.

Cleveland finished second in the AFC North with an 11-6 record, and lost to Houston in the wild-card round.

Bills’ Hines to

sign with Browns

Former Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns that’s worth up to $3.5 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, because the team didn’t announce the deal, which did not become official until Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

Hines, who also is kick return specialist, was released by the Bills earlier this month.

The seventh-year pro missed all of last season after a boating accident, in which he suffered a torn ACL when he was struck by a jet skier in North Carolina.

He joined the Bills in a midseason trade from Indianapolis in 2022, and although he wasn’t an impact player on offense, he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against New England in the regular-season finale.

Hines was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in 2018.