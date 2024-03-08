McManus

Here we are. DUNE: PART TWO

A little recap of the saga.

If you’re a fan of the sci-fi genre then more than likely you’ve heard of Dune. It was written in 1965 by Frank Herbert which spawned 5 sequels! Obviously Hollywood wanted to make a film or tv series with such a popular franchise. They had before. In 1984 Dune was filmed by David Lynch. I can remember watching it as a young kid but honestly I was lost. I hadn’t seen that version in probably 15 years but I was incredibly excited for this adaption. The director Denis Villeneuve is one of my favorites. If you remember my review of Blade Runner 2049, he directed it and it was (in my opinion) the best movie of the year when it came out. So we have another film based in the sci-fi genre and one of the best directors working today….Also LOOK AT THAT CAST. A-list from top to bottom. This has the making of a masterpiece…but would the execution play out?

Onto the film.

“Dune: Part Two” immerses us once again in the treacherous world of Arrakis, where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his allies navigate the shifting sands of power and prophecy. Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) grapples with doubts about Paul’s fate while her father, Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), broods over his tumultuous decisions.

Paul, now known as Muad’Dib, finds himself entrenched in Fremen culture, supported by his fierce love interest Chani (Zendaya) and his steadfast mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). As tensions rise between the Fremen and the ruling Houses, Paul must confront his destiny as the prophesied leader and messiah of Arrakis.

The film explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, and sacrifice as Paul navigates the intricate politics of the desert planet. With allies like Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) and foes like the conniving Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler), Paul’s journey is fraught with peril at every turn.

“Dune: Part Two” continues to mesmerize with its stunning visual effects, capturing the awe-inspiring landscapes of Arrakis and the grandeur of interstellar conflict. From the towering sandworms to the sweeping vistas of the desert, every frame is a testament to the film’s visual prowess.

Don’t let the runtime scare you away. While “Dune: Part Two” delivers an epic and immersive experience, its runtime may test the patience of some viewers. Clocking in at over two hours, the film delves deep into its narrative, occasionally slowing down the pace. However, for fans of epic sci-fi and intricate storytelling, the film’s expansive world-building and compelling characters make it a worthwhile journey.

Overall, “Dune: Part Two” is a sweeping epic that delves into the heart of Frank Herbert’s beloved universe. With its captivating story, stunning visuals, and stellar cast, it’s a worthy continuation of the saga that will leave audiences eagerly anticipating the next installment. I hope there is a third installment that finish outs this initial story. I’ve read that this is akin to “Star Wars” in theaters. I highly encourage you to see this at the movies, the visuals really are fantastic and the cast shines as always. 5 stars out of 5