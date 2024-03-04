Thornton, Gayle guide OSU to win over Michigan

COLUMBUS (AP) — Bruce Thornton had 17 points, Roddy Gayle Jr. scored 15 off the bench, and Ohio State cruised to an 84-61 victory over Michigan on Sunday.

Thornton made 3 of 8 shots with a three-pointer and all 10 of his free throws for the Buckeyes (18-12, 8-11 Big Ten Conference), which ended a three-game skid against the Wolverines (8-22, 3-16) with their third straight win.

He added five rebounds and five assists.

Gayle hit 6 of 10 shots.

Dale Bonner scored 10 on 4-for-4 shooting.

Dug McDaniel had 19 points to lead Michigan.

He made 7 of 21 shots, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

Terrence Williams II hit two three-pointers and scored 13.

Thornton and Zed Key scored eight points apiece to guide Ohio State to a 32-27 lead at halftime.

Key, who finished with nine points, had the first two baskets of the game — and Thornton hit four free throws as the Buckeyes jumped in front 10-2.

Michigan got to within a point twice, the second time at 25-24 on a 3-pointer by Williams with 3:25 remaining.

Gayle scored four, and his dunk capped a 10-0 run for the Buckeyes to begin the second half.

McDaniel and Youssef Khayat hit jumpers on both ends of a three-pointer by Williams, and the Wolverines pulled to within 42-34 with 15:40 left to play.

Michigan got as close as six before Scotty Middleton buried a three-pointer and Gayle followed with a three-point play, stretching Ohio State’s advantage to 52-40 with 11:27 remaining.

The Wolverines got no closer than seven from there.

Michigan snapped a five-game skid when it beat Ohio State 73-65 in the first meeting this season.

The Wolverines picked up wins in their previous two trips to Columbus, including a 75-69 victory last season when the Buckeyes were ranked 23rd.

Ohio State closes out the regular season at Rutgers on Sunday, March 10.