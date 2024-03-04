Kronour named OHSAA Director of Sport Management

COLUMBUS — Doug Ute, Executive Director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, has named longtime Southwest Ohio school administrator John Kronour, Ph.D., as the OHSAA’s new Director of Sport Management.

Kronour brings 39 years of experience as a teacher, administrator, basketball official and member of the OHSAA’s Southwest District Athletic Board.

Beau Rugg, who has served as the OHSAA director of both sport management and officiating since 2011, will now lead one department as the Director of Officiating.

Rugg will also continue as the OHSAA’s football administrator.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to work at the OHSAA,” said Kronour, who has served as the superintendent of Northeastern Local School District in Springfield since 2015. “Education based athletics develop so many skills within our students that go beyond the field or court. It is my hope to add to the positive atmosphere of our tournaments for everyone involved.”

In addition to officiating basketball state tournament games, Kronour served a rotation on the OHSAA Board of Directors in 2018 and 2019, including a term as Vice President.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring John Kronour to the OHSAA office,” said Ute. “His experience at all levels of interscholastic athletics will be invaluable. We have a great group of sport administrators at the OHSAA and we welcome John to lead that team.”

Prior to leading the Northeastern Local School District in 2015, Kronour served as the superintendent of Tipp City Schools from 2007-2015.

Kronour was an administrator at Oakwood City Schools from 1997-2006.

He got his start in education at Brookville Local Schools, where he served as a teacher, athletic director and principal from 1986-1997.

Kronour holds a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University in Social Studies Education, a Master’s degree in Educational Administration, and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton, where he also completed his postdoctoral studies and continues to serve as an adjunct professor.

Kronour and his wife, Karen, live in the Northeastern School District with their family.