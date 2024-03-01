Trojan defense key to sectional title win

The Portsmouth Trojans captured a Division III boys basketball sectional championship last Friday night, defeating Piketon 74-42 at Waverly’s Downtown Arena. Courtesy of Joann Waugh Portsmouth senior DeAndre Berry (34) Courtesy of Joann Waugh Portsmouth senior Donnovan Breech (3) Courtesy of Joann Waugh Portsmouth sophomore Leelind Scurlock (30) Courtesy of Joann Waugh

WAVERLY — A swarming defense simply crippled Piketon, and fueled the Portsmouth Trojans to a 74-42 Division III boys basketball sectional championship win last Friday night — at the historic Downtown Arena in Waverly.

Portsmouth, the Division III Southeast District No. 5 seed, forced 15 Redstreak turnovers in the first half — and limited Piketon (9-15) to five points in the second quarter.

“Our press really worked well for us tonight,” said Portsmouth first-year head coach Jeff Lisath. “Looking at the scouting report, we thought we could put pressure on them, and I think that turned the tide of the entire first half.”

The Trojans (17-6) used relentless pressure — and got 13 points from Donnovan Breech and 11 points each from Malachi Loper and DeAndre Berry in the first half, claiming a commanding 39-17 lead at the break.

On the night, Piketon turned the ball over 23 times.

“We played really tough defense tonight and coach told us before the game that if we apply pressure that (Piketon) will crumble,” Berry said. “We started trapping and forcing turnovers and playing aggressive and had good energy. It showed.”

A Loper three-point-banker, and a Breech layup off a Loper steal and assist, put the Trojans ahead 16-9 in the opening quarter.

“We played as a team and cut off the gaps,” Loper said. “We pressed and made them make quick decisions and got in their heads and made them turn the ball over.”

Loper — a 5-10 junior — finished the game with 15 points, four steals and three assists.

Breech, who posted 20 points, three steals and three assists on the night, caught fire in the second quarter — and swished a three-pointer to start the period.

The 6-2 senior connected on a baseline jumper, and followed that with a drive to the hoop with a finger-roll for two — and a 31-14 PHS lead.

“Tonight was my night,” he said. “I hit my shots and helped my team win. It was big to get off to a fast start and just keep the pressure on them.”

Berry dished the ball around to his teammates, and totaled seven assists to go along with his game-high 23 points — that included a step-back three-pointer, lifting the Trojans to a 46-21 lead early in the third quarter.

“He has great vision and is an excellent passer and wants to get his team involved,” Lisath said of Berry. “I always tell him to get his teammates involved early, because he’s going to face double-teams and he will find the open guy. He did that tonight.”

The Trojans kept the foot on the gas in the fourth quarter — and opened with a Breech trifecta and a Berry offensive rebound and putback for the 63-36 lead.

Berry put the icing on the cake, with a drive through traffic to the hole — that ended with a nifty behind-the-back flip pass to Breech for the layup, making the score 65-36.

“Breech is my main target on stuff like that,” Berry said. “I love passing him the ball, because he’s a good athlete and when he caught it and made the basket, we all got hyped.”

Breech said he was ready for the Berry tap to him for the hoop.

“It was great,” he said. “I have a teammate who can make any pass to throw anything to me. He can get the ball to me whenever and however.”

Noah Livingston led the Trojans on the boards with eight rebounds, as PHS outrebounded Piketon 27-16 on the night.

The Redstreaks, the No. 21 seed, were led by Brent McGuire’s 12 points.

“We get to advance and keep going,” Lisath added. “That’s what it’s all about it right now. Moving on.”

And, as for moving on, the Trojans —winners of now 65 all-time sectional championships —are playing in the Southeast District tournament for the first time since 2017.

Portsmouth plays now fourth-seeded and 21-3 Northwest, which won its sectional championship last Friday night as well —a 54-46 win over 13th-seeded Adena (at Zane Trace High School).

The Trojans and Mohawks meet up on Sunday at 4:45 p.m. in the district semifinals —the second of four Division III games that day, and all inside Ohio University’s Convocation Center (in Athens).

The other three games are No. 1 seed Wheelersburg (19-4) vs. No. 8 seed South Point (14-9), No. 2 seed Minford (18-4) vs. No. 7 seed Fairland (16-8), and No. 3 seed North Adams (19-4) vs. No. 11 seed Ironton (17-7).

Those tipoff times are set for 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. respectively.

* * *

Piketon 12 5 17 8—42

Portsmouth 20 19 19 16 —74

PIKETON 42 (9-15)

Luke Gullion 1 0-0 3, Mason Thacker 2 0-0 6, Brent McGuire 6 0-0 12, Treven Shanks 1 0-0 2, Jace Ritchie 0 4-4 4, Declan Davis 2 0-0 6, Garrett Legg 1 1-2 3, Bo Henry 3 0-0 6; TOTALS 16 5-6 42; Three-point goals: 5: (Luke Gullion 1, Mason Thacker and Declan Davis 2 apiece)

PORTSMOUTH 74 (17-6)

Donnovan Breech 9 0-0 20, Malachi Loper 6 1-1 15, Fernando Poxes 1 0-0 3, Noah Livingston 1 0-2 2, LeVaughn Cobb 2 0-0 5, Leelind Scurlock 1 0-0 2, Luke Stine 0 2-2 2; DeAndre Berry 9 3-4 23; Jonathan Carter 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 30 6-10 74; Three-point goals: 8 (Donnovan Breech, Malachi Loper and DeAndre Berry 2 apiece, Fernando Poxes and LeVaughn Cobb 1 apiece)