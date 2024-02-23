Wamsley wins RSC indoor high jump

Haidyn Wamsley

LOGAN — The Shawnee State Univeristy women’s indoor track and field team, behind a conference championship-winning high jump of 1.55 meters (five feet, one inch) by Haidyn Wamsley and second-place finishes in three additional events from either a distance or relay standpoint, finished fourth at the River States Conference Championship Meet.

The Lady Bears bagged 70-and-a-half points to their credit —as the meet took place last weekend, inside the Logan Chieftain Center in Logan.

On her first jump of the day, the former Northwest star Wamsley cleared 1.55 meters, and — automatically — joined Brescia’s Jordyn Cardwell as the only individuals to clear the bar at that height.

Cardwell cleared the mark on her third and final try.

Neither individual cleared 1.6 meters, so Wamsley was awarded the championship — due to clearing the 1.55-meter mark in less attempts than Cardwell.

Fellow Shawnee State volleyball teammate, and now multi-sport athlete, Makaela Lovely added in third-team All-RSC honors — and a podium finish by clearing 1.5 meters on her first attempt.

Meanwhile, her sister Makenna Lovely — yet another volleyball standout who has found herself competing in field events in track — finished seventh after clearing 1.45 meters.

Wamsley also finished fourth in the long jump (4.94 meters, 16 feet and-two-and-a-half inches) and sixth in the triple jump (10.19 meters, 33 feet, five-and-a-quarter inches) — collecting 18 of Shawnee State’s 70.5 points on her own.

Jozi Brown, who ran a 10:52.48 in the 3,000-meter run, posted the top distance showing — notching a second-team all-conference nod and a podium finish herself.

The SSU women’s 4-by-800 meter relay unit of Jessica Elick, McKenna Pannell, Amanda Salmons and Olivia Cisco did the same, notching a 10:30.83.

Natalie Brammer also claimed a second-team all-RSC finish in the 3,000-meter race walk, posting a 17:38.59 to not only finish as the event’s runner-up — but also obtain an NAIA National ‘B’ Standard cut.

Elick (3:28.01, 1,000-meter run) and the distance medley relay team of Juniper Allen, Ivy Gentry, Kirsten Evans and Brown — who ran a 13:37.68 — each finished fourth to come within one spot of a podium finish and all-conference placement.

Sydney Reed (seventh, 5,000 meter run, 20:29.72), Cisco (eighth, one mile, 5:42.41), Gentry (4.6 meter or 15 feet, one inch long jump) and Faith Kuhn (weight throw) all posted point-producing totals as individuals.

