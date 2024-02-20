A recipe for working parents

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ chicken noodle casserole. File photo

This week I wanted to fix simple and quick dinners and I found this recipe from my good friend Patricia Nicholes. This is for all you working mothers and fathers. Thank you so much Patricia, we are having chicken noodle casserole.

It looks so good. I will serve it with a salad and a bowl of fruit, and it will be great.

Please send me your favorite recipe, along with a story or photo of the recipe if you have one, and I would love to put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Chicken noodle casserole

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked egg noodles

2-3 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 bag/box (16-oz.) frozen peas, carrots, beans and corn

1 cup milk or cream

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 Tbsp. melted butter

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

Directions

Cook noodles by package directions.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine remaining ingredients.

Drain noodles and add to chicken mixture.

Pour into greased eight-inch cake pan and baker cover with aluminum foil.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 10-15 minutes longer until heated through.

Serve hot.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.