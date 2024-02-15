OHSAA BOD approves expansion proposal

COLUMBUS — After months of discussion and meetings around Ohio to gather feedback, the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors unanimously approved a proposal on Thursday morning to utilize a new formula to determine how many divisions will be offered for postseason tournaments.

The change affects OHSAA General Sports Regulation 17, and will result in girls and boys soccer now having five divisions, while girls volleyball, girls and boys basketball, softball and baseball will all have seven divisions.

In those sports, Division I and Division II will only include 64 schools.

The new divisions will go into effect in the fall of 2024.

The board will continue to discuss additional sports, noting several recent meetings regarding track and field.

There are no changes to the number of football divisions, which is already at seven.

In addition, any changes to the current deployment of the Competitive Balance process would need to be voted upon by OHSAA member schools — during the annual referendum voting process.

Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director, praised the board’s decision as a step toward leveling the playing field of OHSAA tournaments.

“It’s the right thing to do for the student-athletes who have been competing at this disadvantage,” said Ute. “For too long, the largest schools in our divisions have been so much larger than the smaller schools in the same division, which has resulted in many schools accepting that they realistically have little chance at making a run in the tournament. In some of our sports, there have been more than 200 schools competing for a state title in that division, which is significantly more than what most other states do, and what we do in many of our own sports.

“We know that there is a lot of work to do in the coming months to prepare for additional divisions this fall,” Ute added. “We have already started working on the details to accomplish this, but one thing we know for sure is that having two or three more state champions in these sports doesn’t water them down or diminish winning a state title. And we anticipate that this new format will be revenue neutral, since every school makes the tournament already.”

Each year, the Board of Directors would still have final authority in determining how many divisions to be used that school year, but the proposal calls for the following scale to be used to guide the board’s decision on the number of divisions for girls volleyball, football, soccer, basketball, softball and baseball.

199 or fewer teams: 1 Division

200 to 299 teams: 2 Divisions

300 to 399 teams: 3 Divisions

400 to 499 teams: 4 Divisions

500 to 599 teams: 5 Divisions

600 to 699 teams: 6 Divisions

700 and more teams: 7 Divisions

For girls volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball and baseball, the largest 64 schools would be placed into Division I.

The next largest 64 schools would be placed into Division II.

The remaining schools would be divided as evenly as possible into the remaining divisions.

“This proposal finally addresses the enrollment disparity in Division I and Division II, where the largest schools are sometimes three times larger than the smaller schools in the same division,” Ute said, on Wednesday. “We anticipate expanding the number of divisions will be a revenue-neutral change, so this is not driven by money. We will certainly need to restructure the tournaments and add host sites, etc., which will take time and work by our staff, district athletic boards and member schools.”

The OHSAA already does something similar to this in football, in which the largest 10-percent of schools are placed into Division I — and the remaining schools are divided evenly in Divisions II through VII.

“Ohio is the fourth-largest state in our country in terms of the number of schools, but in many cases, our number of divisions don’t reflect that size compared to smaller states,” Ute added, on Wednesday. “Any time you can give more kids the opportunity to have a postseason tournament run and get their communities engaged and excited, that’s a good thing, and we don’t believe that having more state champions waters down the significance of winning a championship. This proposal is membership-driven in terms of the feedback I’ve received since becoming the executive director in 2020 and I have been talking about this concept with our board for almost a year now. The majority of the feedback we received from the regional meetings that we just completed was positive about expansion.”

The proposal does not call for a change to the formula that the OHSAA uses for individual sports to determine the number of student-athletes required for team designation, which includes five in bowling, five in cross country (who score for their team at the district tournament), four in golf, seven in swimming and diving, four in tennis, nine in track and field and seven in wrestling.

The proposal calls for the following number of divisions to be used for individual sports:

200 or fewer teams: 1 Division

201 to 450 teams: 2 Divisions

451 to 700 teams: 3 Divisions

701 and more teams: 4 Divisions

OHSAA member schools vote to determine any changes to the bylaws or constitution — via the referendum process each spring.

Member schools also vote for representatives for their District Athletic Boards, which are then selected to serve on the State Board of Directors on a three-year term.

The Board of Directors are then charged with reviewing and approving the General Sports Regulations on behalf of the OHSAA membership.

The OHSAA General Sports Regulations do not go to the member schools for voting, and are posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/GeneralSportsRegulations.pdf

If the increased number of divisions is approved by the board, the OHSAA will announce structural and dates changes for future state tournaments at a later date.