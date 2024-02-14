BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCORES & SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 17

Division II Sectional Quarterfinals

(17) McClain at (16) Gallia Academy, 2 p.m.

(20) Alexander at (13) Circleville, 2 p.m.

(18) River Valley at (15) Waverly, 2 p.m.

(19) Athens at (14) Logan Elm, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19

Division III Sectional Semifinals

(17) West at (16) Valley, 7 p.m.

(25) Oak Hill at (8) South Point, 7 p.m.

(24) Coal Grove at (9) Eastern Brown, 7 p.m.

(29) West Union at (4) Northwest, 7 p.m.

(20) Southeastern at (13) Adena, 7 p.m.

(28) Paint Valley at (5) Portsmouth, 7 p.m.

(21) Piketon at (12) Westfall, 7 p.m.

(18) Peebles at (15) Nelsonville-York, 7 p.m.

(26) Huntington at (7) Fairland, 7 p.m.

(23) Crooksville at (10) Belpre, 7 p.m.

(19) Lynchburg-Clay at (14) Zane Trace, 7 p.m.

(27) Wellston at (6) Chesapeake, 7 p.m.

(22) Rock Hill at (11) Ironton, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Division II Sectional Semifinals

McClain-Gallia Academy winner at (1) Marietta, 7 p.m.

(9) Fairfield Union at (8) Meigs, 7 p.m.

Alexander-Circleville winner at (4) New Lexington, 7 p.m.

(12) Hillsboro at (5) Miami Trace, 7 p.m.

River Valley-Waverly winner at (2) Warren, 7 p.m.

(10) Vinton County at (7) Jackson, 7 p.m.

Athens-Logan Elm winner at (3) Washington Court House, 7 p.m.

(11) Sheridan at (6) Unioto, 7 p.m.

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

(17) East at (16) Ironton St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

(20) Clay at (13) Western, 7 p.m.

(18) Meigs Eastern at (15) Whiteoak, 7 p.m.

(19) Green at (14) New Boston, 7 p.m.

