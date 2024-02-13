Ohio High School Girls Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Lewis Center Olentangy (8)
|20-1
|143
|2. Pickerington Cent. (5)
|19-3
|129
|3. Mason (1)
|20-2
|128
|4. Marysville
|19-3
|102
|5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|19-2
|95
|6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|19-3
|71
|7. Cin. Princeton
|19-3
|55
|8. Uniontown Lake
|18-2
|52
|9. Olmsted Falls
|19-3
|26
|10. Rocky River Magnificat
|15-6
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro (2) 20, Akron Hoban 12
|DIVISION II
|1. Cin. Purcell Marian (14)
|21-1
|158
|2. Proctorville Fairland
|21-1
|122
|3. Thornville Sheridan (2)
|22-0
|109
|4. Copley
|19-2
|98
|5. Circleville
|20-0
|93
|6. Akron SVSM
|15-5
|77
|7. Bryan
|19-1
|58
|8. Beloit West Branch
|19-2
|40
|9. Mansfield Senior
|18-2
|24
|10. Chillicothe Unioto
|19-3
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 18, Gates Mills Gilmour 14, Marietta 13
|DIVISION III
|1. Casstown Miami E. (9)
|22-0
|147
|2. Kettering Alter (3)
|20-2
|141
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|18-2
|117
|4. Waynesville (1)
|22-0
|85
|5. Castalia Margaretta
|19-2
|74
|6. Cols. Africentric (2)
|19-2
|60
|7. Portsmouth
|17-4
|58
|8. Liberty Center
|18-2
|36
|9. Cin. Country Day
|17-4
|35
|10. Mechanicsburg
|19-2
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 21, Warrensville Heights 13
|DIVISION IV
|1. Fort Loramie (11)
|19-2
|153
|2. Berlin Hiland
|19-2
|127
|3. Newark Cath. (3)
|19-0
|124
|4. Convoy Crestview
|18-2
|103
|5. Gibsonburg
|20-1
|74
|6. Loudonville
|18-2
|59
|7. Waterford
|18-3
|49
|8. Defiance Ayersville
|19-1
|41
|9. New Madison Tri-Village (2)
|17-4
|35
|10. Hannibal River
|18-3
|26
|(tie) Minster
|15-5
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22