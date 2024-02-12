SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Feb. 9-12

Friday, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

SOC III

Wheelersburg 67, Minford 64

Valley 43, Waverly 42

South Webster 50, West 38

SOC II

Northwest at Oak Hill, ppd. to Feb. 14

Eastern 79, Symmes Valley 53

South Gallia 48, Western 37

SOC I

East 56, New Boston 53

Notre Dame 66, Green 41

Ironton St. Joseph 65, Clay 37

OVC

Portsmouth 72, South Point 68

Ironton 72, Gallia Academy 40

Fairland 62, Coal Grove 38

Chesapeake 80, Rock Hill 53

Saturday, Feb. 10

Boys Basketball

OVC

Portsmouth 61, Fairland 42

Ironton 67, South Point 66

Others

Northwest 50, Notre Dame 41

West 56, Peebles 42

South Gallia 53, New Boston 43

New Hope Christian 46, Waverly 41

Russell (Ky.) 75, Coal Grove 52

Girls Basketball

East 43, Hannan (W. Va.) 38

South Gallia 64, Notre Dame 62

Wheelersburg 48, South Point 44

Lynchburg-Clay 61, South Webster 49

Alexander 45, Coal Grove 33

Fairland 75, Boyd County (Ky.) 57

Clay at Green, ppd. (SOC I)

Monday, Feb. 12

Girls Basketball

SOC I

New Boston 56, Clay 28

Others

Fairland 62, Notre Dame 43

