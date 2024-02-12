SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Feb. 9-12
Friday, Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
SOC III
Wheelersburg 67, Minford 64
Valley 43, Waverly 42
South Webster 50, West 38
SOC II
Northwest at Oak Hill, ppd. to Feb. 14
Eastern 79, Symmes Valley 53
South Gallia 48, Western 37
SOC I
East 56, New Boston 53
Notre Dame 66, Green 41
Ironton St. Joseph 65, Clay 37
OVC
Portsmouth 72, South Point 68
Ironton 72, Gallia Academy 40
Fairland 62, Coal Grove 38
Chesapeake 80, Rock Hill 53
Saturday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
OVC
Portsmouth 61, Fairland 42
Ironton 67, South Point 66
Others
Northwest 50, Notre Dame 41
West 56, Peebles 42
South Gallia 53, New Boston 43
New Hope Christian 46, Waverly 41
Russell (Ky.) 75, Coal Grove 52
Girls Basketball
East 43, Hannan (W. Va.) 38
South Gallia 64, Notre Dame 62
Wheelersburg 48, South Point 44
Lynchburg-Clay 61, South Webster 49
Alexander 45, Coal Grove 33
Fairland 75, Boyd County (Ky.) 57
Clay at Green, ppd. (SOC I)
Monday, Feb. 12
Girls Basketball
SOC I
New Boston 56, Clay 28
Others
Fairland 62, Notre Dame 43