GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 12
Division II Sectional Semifinals
(17) Miami Trace at (16) Gallia Academy, 7 p.m.
(18) Washington Court House at (15) Vinton County, 7 p.m.
(19) Wellston at (14) Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.
Division III Sectional Semifinals
(25) Ironton at (24) Meigs, 7 p.m.
(30) Zane Trace at (19) Coal Grove, 7 p.m.
(31) Oak Hill at (18) Wheelersburg, 7 p.m.
(26) Northwest at (23) Rock Hill, 7 p.m.
(29) Crooksville at (20) Piketon, 7 p.m.
(27) West Union at (22) Eastern Brown, 7 p.m.
(28) Westfall at (21) Leesburg Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Division IV Sectional Semifinals
(17) East at (16) Meigs Eastern, 7 p.m.
(18 Western at (15) Miller, 7 p.m.