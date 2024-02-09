GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 12

Division II Sectional Semifinals

(17) Miami Trace at (16) Gallia Academy, 7 p.m.

(18) Washington Court House at (15) Vinton County, 7 p.m.

(19) Wellston at (14) Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

Division III Sectional Semifinals

(25) Ironton at (24) Meigs, 7 p.m.

(30) Zane Trace at (19) Coal Grove, 7 p.m.

(31) Oak Hill at (18) Wheelersburg, 7 p.m.

(26) Northwest at (23) Rock Hill, 7 p.m.

(29) Crooksville at (20) Piketon, 7 p.m.

(27) West Union at (22) Eastern Brown, 7 p.m.

(28) Westfall at (21) Leesburg Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Division IV Sectional Semifinals

(17) East at (16) Meigs Eastern, 7 p.m.

(18 Western at (15) Miller, 7 p.m.

