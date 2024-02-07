SSU’s Kammler named RSC AOW for 3rd straight week

Aiden Kammler

PORTSMOUTH — Following an NAIA National ‘B’ Standard mark in the one mile that was set at the Cedarville Collegiate Invitational in Cedarville, Shawnee State University senior runner Aiden Kammler was named as the River States Conference’s Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for the third consecutive week, as announced by conference officials on Monday afternoon.

Following two consecutive NAIA National ‘A’ Standard times in the 3,000-meter run, Kammler posted his NAIA National ‘B’ Standard time in his first meet running in the men’s one mile.

Kammler posted a time-converted 4:15.24 to finish third out of 57 competitors in the event, besting 23 NCAA Division II athletes in the process — and coming within a quarter-second of an NAIA National ‘A’ Standard time.

At the Indiana Wesleyan University Midwest Classic the following day in Marion, Ind., Kammler competed in the distance medley relay alongside fellow teammates Dylan French, Kaiden Lanoy and Trevor Lanoy — posting a converted 10:29.46 to finish fourth out of 10 units in that event.

Both marks that Kammler set or contributed to are the top marks currently in the River States Conference, and Kammler holds the only NAIA National ‘B’ Standard time in the one mile among all competitors in the RSC.

He is also the fastest runner in the one mile by over three seconds among all conference runners, while SSU’s DMR unit is the fastest in the conference by over six seconds.

Shawnee State was scheduled to compete at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet — on Friday and Saturday in Allendale, Mich.

