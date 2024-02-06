Ohio High School Boys Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Garfield Hts. (5)
|19-0
|135
|2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4)
|16-3
|133
|3. Cin. Moeller (1)
|18-1
|132
|4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6)
|17-1
|127
|5. Tol. Whitmer
|15-1
|109
|6. Findlay
|14-1
|95
|7. Delaware Hayes
|16-1
|69
|8. Centerville (2)
|12-5
|46
|9. Cin. Elder
|15-3
|41
|10. Louisville
|16-2
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Heights 22, Cin. Sycamore 18
|DIVISION II
|1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (12)
|16-2
|167
|2. Lexington (2)
|18-1
|146
|3. Cin. Wyoming (3)
|16-0
|109
|4. Cols. Hartley
|14-2
|100
|5. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA
|17-1
|86
|6. Shelby
|15-2
|78
|7. Kettering Alter (1)
|12-5
|74
|8. Youngs. Ursuline
|13-3
|55
|9. Creston Norwayne
|15-1
|52
|10. Willard
|13-3
|32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 29, Dresden Tri-Valley 15
|DIVISION III
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6)
|14-4
|143
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (6)
|15-2
|142
|3. Malvern (3)
|16-0
|124
|4. Ashland Crestview
|17-0
|97
|5. New Madison Tri-Village (2)
|16-1
|85
|6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|14-2
|76
|7. Castalia Margaretta
|15-2
|68
|8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|16-3
|44
|9. Gahanna Cols. Academy
|16-2
|40
|10. Minford
|12-3
|35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 32, Haviland Wayne Trace 20, Seaman North Adams 13, Youngstown Mooney 13, Bluffton 12
|DIVISION IV
|1. Russia (9)
|17-1
|162
|2. Toledo Christian (3)
|15-1
|127
|3. Richmond Heights (6)
|9-8
|121
|4. Lima Central Catholic
|14-2
|105
|5. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.
|15-0
|79
|6. Warren JFK
|13-4
|61
|7. Berlin Hiland
|13-4
|57
|8. Troy Christian
|15-2
|52
|9. Leesburg Fairfield
|17-2
|50
|10. Delphos St. John’s
|16-2
|46
|(tie) South Webster
|15-2
|46
Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 23, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17, Pandora-Gilboa 17, Mogadore 13
_____