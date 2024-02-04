SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Feb. 2-5
Friday, Feb. 2
Boys Basketball
SOC III
South Webster 64, Minford 62, OT
Valley 46, West 40
Wheelersburg 60, Waverly 42
SOC II
Northwest 68, South Gallia 50
Symmes Valley 52, Oak Hill 49
Western 75, Eastern 64
SOC I
Clay 46, Green 38
Notre Dame 68, New Boston 46
Ironton St. Joseph 63, East 23
OVC
Portsmouth 59, Chesapeake 44
Ironton 67, Rock Hill 48
South Point 69, Fairland 58
Gallia Academy 58, Coal Grove 52
Saturday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
SOC I
Notre Dame 72, Green 38
New Boston 69, East 46
Others
Portsmouth 56, West 42
Wheelersburg 56, Ironton 54
Valley 56, Paint Valley 52
Pike Eastern 65, New Hope Christian 64
Wellston 49, Symmes Valley 48
Waterford 54, Ironton St. Joseph 44
Girls Basketball
Northwest 50, East 27
Clay 40, Oak Hill 39
Notre Dame 59, Fisher Catholic 39
Wheelersburg 41, Fairfield 19
Valley 56, Manchester 32
South Webster at Chesapeake, ppd. to Feb. 7
Circleville 48, Gallia Academy 16
Coal Grove 73, Fairview (Ky.) 5