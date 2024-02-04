SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Feb. 2-5

SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Feb. 2-5

Friday, Feb. 2

Boys Basketball

SOC III

South Webster 64, Minford 62, OT

Valley 46, West 40

Wheelersburg 60, Waverly 42

SOC II

Northwest 68, South Gallia 50

Symmes Valley 52, Oak Hill 49

Western 75, Eastern 64

SOC I

Clay 46, Green 38

Notre Dame 68, New Boston 46

Ironton St. Joseph 63, East 23

OVC

Portsmouth 59, Chesapeake 44

Ironton 67, Rock Hill 48

South Point 69, Fairland 58

Gallia Academy 58, Coal Grove 52

Saturday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

SOC I

Notre Dame 72, Green 38

New Boston 69, East 46

Others

Portsmouth 56, West 42

Wheelersburg 56, Ironton 54

Valley 56, Paint Valley 52

Pike Eastern 65, New Hope Christian 64

Wellston 49, Symmes Valley 48

Waterford 54, Ironton St. Joseph 44

Girls Basketball

Northwest 50, East 27

Clay 40, Oak Hill 39

Notre Dame 59, Fisher Catholic 39

Wheelersburg 41, Fairfield 19

Valley 56, Manchester 32

South Webster at Chesapeake, ppd. to Feb. 7

Circleville 48, Gallia Academy 16

Coal Grove 73, Fairview (Ky.) 5

