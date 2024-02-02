McManus

As I look back at our Godzilla film review last week, I wanted to bring you its newest entry into the World. First, I had to learn more about the production company Toho that produces and has its hand in the majority of all things Godzilla.

In a fitting celebration of the franchise’s 70th anniversary on “Godzilla Day” on November 3, 2023, Toho, one of Japan’s oldest and most influential film production and distribution companies, unleashed a cinematic masterpiece with Godzilla Minus One. Directed, written, and visually crafted by the talented Takashi Yamazaki, this film emerged as a triumphant addition to the Godzilla legacy, showcasing Toho’s longstanding commitment to delivering a thrilling experience for fans and newcomers alike.

The movie, which had entered post-production after wrapping up filming, hit theaters on its planned release date and quickly proved to be a box office hit in Japan. Godzilla Minus One not only celebrated the colossal creature’s enduring legacy but also became one of the most acclaimed entries in the long-standing series.

Toho’s rich history in shaping the Japanese film industry is particularly evident in Godzilla Minus One. The company, founded in 1932, has been a key player in various genres, from historical dramas to science fiction, and is globally renowned for its creation of the iconic

Godzilla series, which began in 1954. Godzilla, the quintessential kaiju (giant monster), has become a symbol not only in Japanese popular culture but worldwide.

Yamazaki’s triple role as director, writer, and visual effects supervisor speaks to Toho’s dedication to the project. The film’s stunning visual effects, evident in the intricately designed monsters and breathtaking destruction sequences, undoubtedly contributed to its success. The advancements in CGI technology showcased in Minus One set a new standard for the Godzilla franchise.

The ensemble cast, featuring Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Ōishi, Shikishima’s partner, Yuki Yamada as Shirō Mizushima, a young crewman aboard the Shinsei Maru, Munetaka Aoki as Sōsaku Tachibana, former Navy Air Service technician, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, a former Naval weapons engineer, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ōta, Shikishima’s neighbor, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yōji Akitsu, captain of the Shinsei Maru, Sae Nagatani as Akiko, Ōishi and Shikishima’s adopted daughter, Mio Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta, captain of the destroyer Yukikaze, and Yuya Endo as Tadamasa Saitō, delivered standout performances. Their portrayals brought Yamazaki’s vision to life with emotional depth and conviction.

Godzilla Minus One also achieved a historic milestone for the franchise. In 2024, the film earned a well-deserved nomination for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, marking the first time a Godzilla film had received such recognition. This achievement not only honored the dedication of the filmmaking team but also solidified Godzilla’s place in cinematic history.

As the film resonated with audiences and critics alike, it became a testament to the enduring appeal of Godzilla and the creative prowess of Toho. Godzilla Minus One stands as a cinematic triumph, a celebration of the franchise’s rich history, and a promising glimpse into its future. Whether you’re a longtime Godzilla fan or a newcomer to the series, this film is a must-watch, combining spectacle, emotion, and innovation in a way that only Godzilla and Toho can deliver. 4 stars out of 5