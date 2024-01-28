Browns hire former QB Dorsey as OC

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ken Dorsey has control of Cleveland’s offense again.

The former Browns quarterback — and former Buffalo coordinator — has been hired by coach Kevin Stefanski as the team’s offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Dorsey was fired as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator in November.

It’s not yet been decided if he’ll call plays for Cleveland, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not made any of their new coaching hires public.

Dorsey replaces Alex Van Pelt, who was fired by Stefanski just days after the Browns were beaten 45-14 by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Van Pelt had been with Cleveland since 2020.

He declined a chance to stay with the club in another role.

Van Pelt, 53, interviewed for the OC opening in Las Vegas this weekend.

Along with running Cleveland’s offense, Dorsey will be tasked with getting all he can out of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been limited to 12 starts over the past two seasons.

Watson finally seemed to be returning to the Pro Bowl form he showed with Houston before breaking his right shoulder in Week 10.

Watson is expected to be ready for training camp.

Dorsey didn’t make it through two seasons with the Bills.

He was let go in November by coach Sean McDermott — during a surge in turnovers and puzzling regression by quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills finished the regular season strong — with Joe Brady as OC — and won the AFC East before losing in the playoffs last week at home to Kansas City.

It will be interesting to see if Stefanski is willing to give up play-calling.

He has handled those duties since taking over the Browns in 2020.

Dorsey became Buffalo’s offensive coordinator in 2022 — when Brian Daboll was hired as coach of the New York Giants.

Dorsey previously worked as the Bills’ quarterbacks coach, and had a solid rapport with Allen.

Dorsey played for Cleveland from 2006 thru 2008, and is one of 37 quarterbacks to start for the franchise since 1999.

Stefanski also interviewed Kellen Moore, who was reportedly hired on Saturday by Philadelphia, along with Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, and Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson.

The 42-year-old Dorsey went 2-11 in 13 career NFL starts.

He was 38-2 as a starter in college at Miami.

Browns hire Cesaire as DL coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett has got another new coach.

The Cleveland Browns have hired Jacques Cesaire as their defensive line coach to work with Garrett, the favorite to win AP Defensive Player of the Year, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Cesaire, who spent the past two seasons in Houston, will replace Ben Bloom.

It’s possible Bloom will stay with Cleveland in another role, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity — because the team is not announcing any changes until coach Kevin Stefanski completes interviews.

NFL Network was first to report the 43-year-old Cesaire’s hiring.

Stefanski shook up his staff days after the Browns were routed 45-14 by the Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

He fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt along with running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and chose not to bring back tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.

Cesaire had a hand in Houston’s blowout of the Browns, as the Texans’ defensive front pressured Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco throughout the game.

Flacco threw a pair of pick-6s in the second half.

The Texans chose not to renew Cesaire’s contract after the season.

In Cleveland, he’ll inherit Garrett, the All-Pro who had 14 sacks — and his most dominant season since being drafted first overall in 2017.

The Browns also will bring back ends Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright and tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the league’s top-rated defense.

Cesaire played in 125 games from 2003-11 with the San Diego Chargers.

He was an assistant line coach with Buffalo in 2020-21.

Browns hiring former

NFL back Duce Staley

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled one of the vacancies on their coaching staff — while bracing for a possible major departure.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has hired Duce Staley, a 10-year NFL veteran, as his new running backs coach, a person familiar with the addition told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Staley was fired in Carolina last season.

Staley, who also interviewed with the New York Jets, will replace the recently fired Stump Mitchell, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not commenting on any coaching moves until Stefanski fills out his staff.

The 48-year-old Staley will take over a running backs group with some question marks.

Former Pro Bowler Nick Chubb is expected to miss the start of next season after undergoing two knee surgeries to repair torn knee ligaments sustained in Week 2.

Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. will be back next season, but it’s not yet known if the team will re-sign Kareem Hunt, who was released by Cleveland but returned after Chubb got hurt and scored nine touchdowns.

Staley gained 5,785 yards while playing for Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

As Stefanski reshapes his staff, there’s a possibility he could lose well-regarded offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who may join his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee.

The younger Callahan was officially hired on Wednesday by the Titans as Mike Vrabel’s replacement.

Bill Callahan did a sensational job this season in Cleveland after the team lost both starting tackles to injuries.

“Coach Callahan’s been instrumental for us,” left guard Joel Bitonio said. “He’s helped develop a bunch of us on the line. We’re thankful for that. He’s one of the hardest workers. I know he puts in the time with us and he’s a big part of the run game with the schemes and the protections.

“But if your son calls, you might need to take that phone call. That’s pretty special stuff. So we understand either way and we’re hopeful he’s still around for us to help us next year.”