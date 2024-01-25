OHSAA releases updated basketball RPI rankings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the updated statewide rankings for girls and boys basketball Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) on Wednesday.

The RPI rankings will be used to determine seeding for the statewide district tournament draws, which are (Sunday) Feb. 4 for girls and (Sunday) Feb. 11 for boys.

The concept of using RPI to determine seeding was proposed by the Ohio Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) and approved by the OHSAA Board of Directors last fall.

The RPI formula was recommended by the OHSBCA, adopted by the OHSAA, and is calculated using scores entered into MaxPreps.

The formula is comprised of 40-percent winning percentage, 35-percent opponent’s winning percentage, and 25-percent opponent’s opponent’s winning percentage.

The winning team is required to enter the score into MaxPreps, or for out-of-state opponents, the Ohio school must enter the score if it is not entered by the out-of-state school.

Girls Basketball: https://www.ohsaa.org/MaxPreps-RPI/Gender/Girls/Sport/Basketball

Boys Basketball: https://www.ohsaa.org/MaxPreps-RPI/Gender/Boys/Sport/Basketball

The final reporting dates for scores to be entered and utilized in the RPI are 11:59 p.m. on (Friday) Feb. 2 for girls and (Friday) Feb. 9 for boys.

As was the case previously, regular-season games continue after the tournament draw.

The school groupings are determined by how each of the OHSAA’s six District Athletic Boards set up the seeding for their specific district.

The Central, East, Northeast and Southeast Districts put all the schools together in each division, while the Southwest District divides its schools into North and South groups — and the Northwest District divides its schools into smaller groups.

The OHSAA has utilized a version of RPI data to determine football playoff qualifiers since 1972.

The OHSAA will continue to explore using RPI data to determine seeding in additional sports.