Browns interview ex-Eagles OC Johnson

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns expanded their search for a new offensive coordinator to both coasts on Thursday.

Brian Johnson, fired earlier this week by the Philadelphia Eagles, met with Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, and the team received permission from the Los Angeles Chargers to interview coordinator Kellen Moore for the opening, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Stefanski has been looking for a new OC since firing Alex Van Pelt last week, days after the Browns’ season ended with a blowout loss to Houston in the AFC wild-card round.

Johnson visited the team’s headquarters for his interview with Stefanski, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not announcing any moves until the interview process is completed.

It wasn’t immediately known when Moore would be interviewed.

He’s also meeting with the Eagles.

Stefanski, a finalist to win AP Coach of the Year for the second time, has also interviewed Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, former Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the coordinator vacancy.

Johnson was let go by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday — along with defensive coordinator Sean Desai after Philadelphia lost to Tampa Bay in the playoffs.

Johnson was interviewed by Atlanta and Tennessee for their head coaching jobs.

Moore is exploring other options following Jim Harbaugh’s hiring as the Chargers’ coach on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Moore is the most experienced coordinator and play-caller to meet with the Browns to this point.

If Moore is hired by Cleveland, it’s possible Stefanski may turn over play-calling after doing it since 2020.

Earlier this week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Stefanski could be open to handing off those duties.

“That’s going to be his decision as he constructs a staff,” Berry said. “That’s one of Kevin’s strengths, but how that operates from year to year, that’s ultimately something that we reassess.”

Johnson’s work with quarterbacks makes him an intriguing candidate for the Browns, who want to get the most out of Deshaun Watson.

Johnson coached Philadelphia’s quarterbacks in 2021 — before being promoted to coordinator when Shane Steichen left to coach in Indianapolis.

Under Johnson’s guidance, Jalen Hurts was a finalist for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 as the Eagles reached the Super Bowl.

However, Hurts regressed this season with Johnson calling the plays.

Because Watson is a dual-threat quarterback, the Browns have studied Philadelphia’s offense closely — as the Eagles were able to achieve a productive blend of designed runs and throws for Hurts.

Watson made only six starts this season before breaking his right shoulder, but is expected to be ready for next season.

Moore, who won 50 games as Boise State’s quarterback, had a successful run calling plays for the Dallas Cowboys from 2019 thru 2022.

He did it this season for the Chargers, who like Browns dealt with injuries, including to quarterback Justin Herbert.

Stefanski has filled two other vacancies on his staff.

He hired Duce Staley, fired last season in Carolina, as the running backs coach — and former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to coach tight ends.

They’ll replace Stump Mitchell and T.C. McCartney, respectively, who were fired after the Browns lost in the playoffs.

The Browns remain hopeful that they’ll retain offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who could leave to join his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled one of the vacancies on their coaching staff — while bracing for a possible major departure.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has hired Duce Staley, a 10-year NFL veteran, as his new running backs coach, a person familiar with the addition told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Staley was fired in Carolina last season.

Staley, who also interviewed with the New York Jets, will replace the recently fired Stump Mitchell, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Browns are not commenting on any coaching moves until Stefanski fills out his staff.

Mitchell was dismissed with a year left on his contract last week, along with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney — just days after the Browns were beaten 45-14 by the Houston Texans in the AFC playoffs.

The 48-year-old Staley will take over a running backs group with some question marks.

Former Pro Bowler Nick Chubb is expected to miss the start of next season after undergoing two knee surgeries to repair torn knee ligaments sustained in Week 2.

Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. will be back next season, but it’s not yet known if the team will re-sign Kareem Hunt, who was released by Cleveland but returned after Chubb got hurt and scored nine touchdowns.

Staley gained 5,785 yards while playing for Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

As Stefanski reshapes his staff, there’s a possibility he could lose well-regarded offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who may join his son Brian’s staff in Tennessee.

The younger Callahan was officially hired on Wednesday by the Titans as Mike Vrabel’s replacement.

Bill Callahan did a sensational job this season in Cleveland after the team lost both starting tackles to injuries.

“Coach Callahan’s been instrumental for us,” left guard Joel Bitonio said. “He’s helped develop a bunch of us on the line. We’re thankful for that. He’s one of the hardest workers. I know he puts in the time with us and he’s a big part of the run game with the schemes and the protections.

“But if your son calls, you might need to take that phone call. That’s pretty special stuff. So we understand either way and we’re hopeful he’s still around for us to help us next year.”