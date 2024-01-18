Browns shake up coaching staff

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns began trying to fill an unexpected vacancy on Thursday — by interviewing Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson to be their offensive coordinator.

Dickerson previously worked in Cleveland on coach Eric Mangini’s staff in 2009 and 2010.

On Wednesday, coordinator Alex Van Pelt parted ways with the Browns after four seasons working under coach Kevin Stefanski.

Van Pelt’s departure was surprising, since he appeared to enjoy his time in Cleveland and was instrumental in helping the Browns make the playoffs while coping with numerous injuries on offense.

It’s still not known why Van Pelt left.

General manager Andrew Berry is scheduled to hold a postseason news conference next week.

Van Pelt’s exit wasn’t the only one as Stefanski fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney wasn’t retained after his contract expired.

Dickerson has spent the past three seasons in Seattle working with coach Pete Carroll, who was removed as coach after 14 seasons.

Dickerson was initially the Seahawks’ run game coordinator before shifting to the offensive line.

Before he was with Seattle, Dickerson spent nine seasons as an assistant line coach with the Rams.

He also worked for the New York Jets after beginning his NFL career as an intern with New England.

A day after his firing, Mitchell, who spent four seasons with Cleveland, released a statement in which he thanked Cleveland owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, who first hired him with the Browns.

Mitchell was retained by Stefanski in 2020, and by all measures seemed to do a good job with Cleveland’s backs.

Nick Chubb developed into one of the league’s best running backs under Mitchell’s guidance.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to the players and running backs who donned the Browns helmet, giving their all to achieve success on Game Day,” Mitchell wrote. “I devoted my efforts to maximize your hard work and talent, and it has been a rewarding journey.”

The Browns have spoken with former NFL running back Duce Staley about replacing Mitchell.

Staley most recently worked with Carolina under Frank Reich before being fired in November.

Staley has also worked for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, where he was on the same staff as Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Following a 7-10 season in 2022, Stefanski fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Those moves led to the hiring of Jim Schwartz, who turned Cleveland’s defense into one of the NFL’s best this season, and Bubba Ventrone, who dramatically improved special teams.

Van Pelt’s departure is a surprise.

It was immediately known if he was fired or resigned.

He and Stefanski appeared to have a strong relationship, and just last week Van Pelt praised his boss for the job he did during a challenging season.

“He’s awesome,” Van Pelt said of Stefanski, who has led the Browns to the playoffs twice in four seasons. “I’ve enjoyed every second with him. He’s coached a lot of football, different schemes. His ability to change on a dime based on who this player, his starter is at quarterback I thought has been really remarkable.

“But the message, the culture he’s built here over the last four years, I’m really proud to be on his staff.”

However, while Van Pelt helped in putting game plans together, Stefanski handled all play-calling duties on game day.

Van Pelt may have wanted an increased role, and wasn’t going to get it with the Browns.

It’s also possible Stefanski is looking for someone to help him better suit Cleveland’s offense to quarterback Deshaun Watson, who made just six starts before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury and undergoing surgery.

All three assistants had been with Stefanski since he was hired in 2020.

The Browns went 11-6 and made the playoffs this season despite a wave of injuries and having to start five quarterbacks.

However, they were abruptly bounced from the playoffs on Saturday, losing 45-14 to the Houston Texans.

Stefanski said on Sunday that some of his assistants would be leaving for other opportunities in the coming weeks.

Mitchell has coached in the league for more than two decades.

McCartney helped develop David Njoku into one of the league’s best tight ends.

Njoku finished with career highs in catches (81), yards (882) and touchdowns (6) this season.

Cleveland’s offense was in constant flux from the opener.

The Browns lost Watson to a shoulder injury in November, and the team signed free agent Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 as a starter and surpassed expectations before he threw two pick-6s against the Texans.

Cleveland also played much of the season with backups at both starting tackle spots.