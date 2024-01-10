ND legend Ealey called for HOF induction

Chuck Ealey

TOLEDO— Chuck Ealey is generally recognized as one of the greatest college football players ever.

Now, the former University of Toledo legend will be honored as one of the all-time great high school players.

Ealey, who never lost a game in 35 starts for Toledo from 1969 to 1971, will be inducted into the National High School Football Hall of Fame — in a ceremony on the campus of Canton McKinley High School in Canton on June 1.

The 2024 class was announced on Wednesday.

In addition to Ealey, the class includes 38 other players, eight coaches and three teams.

Among the luminaries in the 2024 class are Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders, Joe Namath, Dan Marino, Billy Sims, LeBron James, Bo Jackson, Allen Iverson, Herschel Walker and Dick Butkus — just to name a few.

This is the second class of the National High School Football Hall of Fame.

The inaugural class in 2023 had 23 inductees, including Archie Manning, Jim Brown, Archie Griffin, Paul Brown, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Bernie Kosar.

Ealey played high school football at Notre Dame High School in his hometown of Portsmouth.

He led the Titans to a state championship as a senior, and an 18-0 record in two seasons as a starting quarterback — making him 53-0 as a quarterback in both high school and college.

He played under head coach Ed Miller, an Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer who passed away in 2022.

“I am honored to be included among some of the greatest high school players of all time,” said Ealey. “I am truly thankful for Coach Miller, who was a very positive influence on me as a young man. I also thankful for my high school teammates, in particular Jim Goodman, who was my teammate in high school all the way through my college days at Toledo. If it wasn’t for Jim’s parents who drove me to so many different places, I probably would never have even made it to Toledo.”

Ealey, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is generally considered the greatest player in the history of Toledo Football — and one of the most successful quarterbacks in all of college football.

Named a 1971 First Team All-American by the Football News, Ealey went a remarkable 35-0 as Toledo’s starting quarterback.

The three-time MAC Back of the Year became the first player in conference history to receive votes for the Heisman Trophy, tallying 168 points for an eighth-place finish in 1971.

A three-time First Team All-MAC selection, Ealey led the Rockets to three consecutive conference titles.

While guiding the team to three straight Tangerine Bowl victories, he earned MVP honors following standout performances in the 1969 and 1971 editions.

A 1971 team captain, Ealey finished his career as Toledo’s all-time leader with 5,275 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes, both marks that still rank in the top 10.

In both 1970 and 1971, he received the team’s Jim Nicholson Award as the team’s Most Valuable Player.

Voted No. 1 on Toledo’s All-Century Football Team in 2017, the Portsmouth native is one of just four players to have his number retired by the Rockets.

He was inducted into the University of Toledo Varsity T Hall of Fame in 1978.

After going undrafted by the NFL, Ealey signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Taking over as the starting quarterback in 1972, he would go on to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award — and lead the Tiger-Cats to a victory in the Grey Cup, where he earned MVP honors.

In total, Ealey played seven seasons in the CFL — with the Tiger-Cats (1972-74), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1974-75) and Toronto Argonauts (1975-78).

Following his professional football career, he served as a financial advisor in the Toronto area.

He currently serves as a consultant and public speaker, helping people of all ages discover and embrace their undefeated spirit — so they can better themselves and their community.

He founded the Chuck Ealey Foundation, which annually awards academic scholarships to college and high school recipients of The Chuck Ealey Undefeated Spirit Award.

The Chuck Ealey Foundation also provides opportunities to high school students to help build their mentoring skills, while guiding underprivileged youth to discover and embrace their sense of self-worth and “undefeated spirit.”

National High School Football

Hall of Fame Class of 2024

DB Deion Sanders, North Fort HS (Fort Myers, FL)

QB Joe Namath, Beaver Falls HS (Beaver Falls, PA)

QB Chuck Ealey, Notre Dame HS (Portsmouth, OH)

QB Dan Marino, Central Catholic HS (Pittsburgh, PA)

RB Barry Sanders, Wichita North HS (Wichita, KS)

RB Ernie Davis, Elmira Free Academy (Elmira, NY)

QB Charlie Batch, Steel Valley HS (Munhall, PA)

OT Dan Dierdorf, Glenwood HS (Canton, OH)

RB Jerry Jones, North Little Rock HS (Little Rock, AR)

QB Steve Spurrier, Science Hill HS (Johnson City, TN)

QB Vince Young, Madison HS (Houston, TX)

RB Billy Sims, Hooks HS (Hooks, TX)

RB Cookie Gilchrist, Har-Brack HS (Natrona Heights, PA)

RB Don Shula, Harvey HS (Painesville, OH)

QB Doug Williams, Chaneyville HS (Zachary, LA)

WR LeBron James, St. Vincent/St. Mary HS (Akron, OH)

RB Robert Smith, Euclid HS (Euclid, OH)

QB Tim Couch, Leslie County HS (Hyden, KY)

LB Dick Butkus, Chicago Vocational (Chicago, IL)

WR Ted Ginn, Jr., Glenville HS (Cleveland, OH)

DB Rod Woodson, Snider HS (Fort Wayne, IN)

DT Alan Page, Central Catholic HS (Canton, OH)

QB Joe Mauer, Cretin-Derham Hall HS (St. Paul, MN)

RB Herschel Walker, Johnson County HS (Wrightsville, GA)

RB Bo Jackson, McAdory HS (McCalla, AL)

RB Emmitt Smith, Escambia HS (Pensacola, FL)

WR Paul Warfield, Warren Harding HS (Warren, OH)

RB Eric Dickerson, Sealy HS (Sealy, TX)

RB Ken Hall, Sugar Land HS (Sugar Land, TX)

WR Cris Carter, Middletown HS (Middletown, OH)

OT Orlando Pace, Sandusky HS (Sandusky, OH)

RB Tony Dorsett, Hopewell HS (Aliquippa, PA)

WR Randy Moss, DuPont HS (Belle, WV)

RB Jerome Bettis, Mackenzie HS (Detroit, MI)

DT Harvey Armstong, Kashmere HS (Houston, TX)

QB Allen Iverson, Bethel HS (Hampton, VA)

LB Tom Cousineau, St. Edwards HS (Lakewood, OH)

QB Len Dawson, Alliance HS (Alliance, OH)

LB Clay Matthews, Jr., New Trier HS (Palo Alto, CA)

Coach Lee Tressel (Massillon, OH)

Coach George Curry (Berwick, PA)

Coach Chuck Kyle (St. Ignatius, OH)

Coach Joe Mucci (Jeannette, PA)

Coach Reno Saccocia (Steubenville, OH)

Coach John McKissick (Summerville, SC)

Coach Frank Lenti (Mt. Carmel, IL)

Coach John T, Curtis, Jr., (New Orleans, LA)

Team — Massillon Washington (Ohio) 1940

Team — Valdosta (Georgia) -1980

Team — Canton McKinley (Ohio) 1997