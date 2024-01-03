Candelario gets $3 million signing bonus as part of Reds contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — Third baseman Jeimer Candelario gets a $3 million signing bonus as part of his $45 million, three-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, a deal that includes a 2027 team option — and could be worth $60 million over four seasons.

Candelario has salaries of $12 million this year, $15 million in 2025 and $12 million in 2026, and the Reds have an $18 million option for 2027 with a $3 million buyout.

As part of the agreement announced on Dec. 12, Candelario will donate 1-percent of his salary each season to the team charity.

Candelario played for Washington and the Chicago Cubs last year, batting .251 with 22 homers and 70 RBIs in 140 games.

The switch-hitter also had 39 doubles.

A New York City native who turned 30 on Nov. 24, Candelario can play first and third base.

He also could be part of Cincinnati’s lineup as a designated hitter.

Right-hander Frankie Montas, whose $16 million, one-year contract was announced on Tuesday, can earn an additional $300,000 in performance bonuses for starts in 2024: $100,000 each for 18, 20 and 22.

Montas has a $14 million salary this year, and his deal includes a $20 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2 million buyout.

He would get $100,000 bonuses for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or Comeback Player of the Year, or for World Series or League Championship Series MVP.

He would get $250,000 for winning the Cy Young Award or MVP, $150,000 for finishing second or third, and $100,000 for fourth or fifth.