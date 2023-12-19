Turtles with three ingredients

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Patricia Nichols’ three ingredient turtles are shown in this picture. Submitted photo

In the kitchen with Sharon this week is good friend Patricia Nichols making turtles. This is so easy to make with your children and grandchildren and it’s quick and easy, just how I like it and it’s so good and that’s the main thing.

I hope you enjoy this recipe. Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

I want to wish all of you a merry Christmas! Please remember to be kind and look in on your friends and neighbors, but the most important thing, remember what Christmas all is about — the birth of our lord and savior. Jesus as the reason!

Directions

Start with mini pretzels. Place them on a parchment covered baking tray.

Add a Rolo candy on top.

Bake at 325 degrees for exactly four minutes.

Remove from oven when the candy is soft.

Press a pecan half into of the chocolate.

Let it cool in the refrigerator.

Is everyone ready for Christmas? I hope you are enjoying the memories you are making. It’s a busy time of the year and sometimes stressful, but this is a recipe you can make quickly and with not too many ingredients.

