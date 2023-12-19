Backup QB Browning has Bengals in playoff race

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Jake Browning has the Bengals still in the AFC playoff race, and his story is one of the most surprising in the NFL this season.

After spending the past four seasons on practice squads, the 27-year-old Browning was an underwhelming choice to lead the Bengals after franchise quarterback Joe Burrow was lost for the season with a wrist injury.

On Saturday, Browning won his third consecutive start — a wild, come-from-behind game that ended with Evan McPherson’s 29-yard field goal in overtime for a 27-24 win.

Cincinnati (8-6) is still in the AFC playoff race as it prepares to face division rival Pittsburgh (7-7).

After Sunday, Cincinnati is in position for one of three AFC wild-card spots with three games to go.

That scenario seemed unlikely when Burrow was hurt on Nov. 16, and Cincinnati dropped to 5-6 with a 16-10 loss to the Steelers in Browning’s first start a month ago.

Wins followed over playoff contenders Jacksonville, Indianapolis and the Vikings.

“We’ll always believe,” said receiver Tyler Boyd, who caught a 44-yard pass in overtime on Saturday to get the Bengals into the red zone and set up McPherson’s winner.

“Everyone knows we don’t have Burrow,” Boyd said. “Everybody doesn’t think we can get it done. They think we’re a one-hit wonder. They think we had one or two good games and will start to tank. But we know what we’re capable of. We know what type of team that we have.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The Bengals were down 17-3 after the third quarter against Minnesota.

They scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the last one tying the score at 24-24 with 39 seconds left to force OT.

Browning threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime, becoming the fifth QB in the past two years to throw for at least that many yards and two or more scores after the third quarter.

“It was a rollercoaster,” coach Zac Taylor said. “That’s like the season, a little bit. You have to be able to stay composed and not panic. Just like when you’re down in the season, when you’re down in this game, there’s no fear.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Cincinnati defense struggled to stop a Minnesota offense led by a quarterback in his first start and a backup running back.

QB Nick Mullens threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns to Jordan Addison.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was open in the middle of the field way too often.

Second-year Vikings running back Ty Chandler ran for a career-high 132 yards with a touchdown.

STOCK UP

Tee Higgins made one of the best catches of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

With Cincinnati trailing 24-17 with under a minute left in regulation, Browning was chased out of the pocket and threw toward the right corner.

Higgins, who had reached the end zone, ran up to the 1, jumped up to grab the pass, and twisted his body to reach the end zone as cornerback Akayleb Evans tried to throw him out of bounds.

STOCK DOWN

RB Chase Brown had 23 yards on seven carries and caught three passes for 28 yards.

More was expected of the rookie after his electrifying 54-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown the previous week against the Colts.

INJURIES

It was a costly win for Cincinnati.

The team’s best run stopper, defensive tackle D.J. Reader, was lost for the season with a torn quad tendon, as was backup CB D.J. Ivey, who tore his ACL.

WR Ja’Marr Chase is day to day with a sprained shoulder.

KEY NUMBER

424 — Yards allowed by the Bengals, the most since a 30-27 loss to Houston on Nov. 12.

NEXT STEPS

Try to win in Pittsburgh two days before Christmas.

The Bengals finish the regular season at Kansas City and at home against AFC North rival Cleveland.